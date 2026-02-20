Regency romance meets retail therapy: ‘Bridgerton’-themed merchandise flood Indian market

Actors Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek) and Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) are set to wade into new depths of romance in Bridgerton Season 4 Part II, set to hit Netflix on February 26. And the latest instalment of the popular period drama, created by Shondaland, is already creating waves in the Indian market, with show-inspired merchandise flooding online platforms.

Several brands have unveiled Bridgerton-themed collections and special packaging after Part I of Season 4 dropped on the platform last month. As fans eagerly await the continuation of Part I’s dizzying cliffhanger, here are some products to browse.

T-shirts and sweatshirts

Fans of the series may stop by the show's Netflix Shop collection for outfits inspired by their favourite characters. From Lady Whistledown sweatshirts to Kanthony t-shirts, these are the hottest picks of the season. Additionally, they can also shop for mugs and candles on the platform.

Nykaa Cosmetics X Bridgerton

Nykaa has launched a limited-edition cosmetics range featuring face and eye palettes, lipsticks and nail paints inspired by the regency-era drama.

Bridgerton X Dove

Dove has also introduced a limited-edition line of body washes, hair masks and shampoos with Bridgerton-inspired packaging. The containers flaunt the Lady Whistledown logo.

Bath & Body Indulgence gift set

On Tata Cliq Fashion, Kimirica Bridgerton Mayfair Soiree Bath & Body Indulgence Gift Set draws inspiration from the opulent settings that characterise the period drama show.

Bridgerton chapsticks

Bridgerton fever has taken over Nivea, with the skin care brand launching limited-edition chapsticks of different flavours like vanilla and peach. The products are available on Amazon and other online platforms.

Scented candles

Want your evenings to smell like grand soirees? The Umbrella Store has the perfect solution — scented candles inspired by the show.