Balcony decor items that can survive Kolkata’s hot and humid climate

In Kolkata, balconies are often the most valued parts of the home — perfect for morning tea, evening chats, or relaxing after a busy day. However, decorating this special area can be difficult. Due to the city’s hot and humid climate, rain or intense heat can quickly damage furniture and fabrics regardless of the decor items used. Selecting suitable materials and decor can help craft a stylish balcony that withstands the weather.

Here’s a list of some balcony-friendly decor items that work perfectly in Kolkata’s humid weather.

Choose weather-resistant furnitures

All pictures: Shutterstock

Humidity can easily damage untreated wood. Opt for powder-coated metal or durable plastic furniture that can withstand the moisture. Go for foldable chairs and compact tables for your mini balcony. If you are extra adventurous, you may like to apply some colours or paint patterns to make it look charming.

Add humidity-friendly plants and make your own oasis

The city’s climate is perfect for plants like money plant, snake plant, ferns and areca palm. Hanging planters, railing pots or vertical stands can maximise greenery without taking up too much floor space.

Choose your outdoor fabrics wisely

Regular fabrics can develop mould in them during the monsoon season. Go for quick-dry cushion covers that are easier to clean and maintain. Avoid woollen decor items for Kolkata’s sticky air.

Install shade and lighting

Decorating lights on your balcony doesn’t have anything to do with the weather. Yes, but for the aesthetics, go with warm or soft glow lights. For the shades, choose bamboo outdoor blinds to help beat the heat. Combine them and also go for woven rattan hanging decoration lamps.