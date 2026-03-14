Forever art: Resin art is blooming in Kolkata — and flowers are at the heart of it

Handcrafted resin items are slowly becoming one of Kolkata’s most popular DIY art-and-craft gifting trends. From Instagram-based small businesses to local workshops, many artists and hobbyists are experimenting with resin to preserve flowers and cherished memories, locked in the most creative way possible.

The art involves embedding dried flowers, leaves, glitter, or mini photographs in transparent epoxy resin (available at any nearby stationery shop), then drying them to create glossy, long-lasting, tiny pieces of memorabilia.

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Here are some resin art trends currently catching on in the city.

Flower jewellery

Delicate petals sealed inside resin are being turned into earrings, pendants, and rings. These nature-inspired accessories are popular among young buyers looking for something handmade, sustainable and unique.

Alphabet keychains

Small letter-shaped moulds filled with colourful dried flowers or glitter are often transformed into quirky keychains. Many artists customise them with initials or names, making them popular as personalised gifts.

Preserved photographs or paintings

Some creators are using resin to seal old photographs or paintings under a glossy protective layer. The technique not only enhances the look of the photograph but also preserves it from moisture and damage, turning it into a chic modern keepsake.

Wedding keepsakes

Another growing trend is preserving elements from weddings like shankha, pala, and sola bridal crowns, in resin trays or blocks. These pieces act as long-lasting reminders of the special day.

Flower bookmarks

Pressed flowers embedded in slim resin strips are becoming popular among readers. The transparent finish highlights the petals while protecting them from damage.

Resin wall clocks

New to this trend, but artists are also leaning towards making resin wall clocks, with embedded flowers, photographs or splashes of vibrant colours.