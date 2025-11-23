From masala to cocoa, these Insta-inspired hot beverages will keep you cosy in winter

As the temperature drops, so does our desire to leave our blankets and step out to face the day. It feels almost impossible to pursue our daily chores without craving for something warm — be it an aromatic cup of coffee or a few flavourful sips of spiced tea, winter is the perfect season and excuse for discovering new ways to add a twist to our daily dose of beverages.

So, here are some hand-picked, easy and good-to-go recipes for warm beverages, gleaned from the ’gram, which can be tried out at home this season.

Say yes to every cup of coffee this winter

There’s no ‘right way’ to a good cup of coffee. You can throw in some marshmallows or cookies; no one is around to judge you, as long as you have made up your mind to heal in your coffee-bean land. Content creator Subhasmita guides us through her take on making a perfect cup of coffee — but of course, feel free to add your own toppings, as long as the froth looks perfect!

You, me and two cups of chai, courtesy – winter evenings

When Ayesha from Wake Up Sid uttered these simple words to Sid, the hearts of every chai and winter lover found a lingering warmth clinging to the aroma of simmering masala tea, brewing in their homes. Toss in some ginger, cardamom, cloves and saffron, and serve it with flower petals garnished as shown in Shubhangini’s reel. Then, what else is left but to convey your feelings to your loved ones?

Down with a cold? Give Hot Toddy a try

Coffee and tea can warm the cockles of one’s heart, but it's the Hot Toddy that is the real hero on days of a bad cough and cold. Apart from seeking help from the doctor, try out this mix made with a little bit of any booze of your choice, honey and crushed spices — it works like magic, making you warm and maybe a bit tipsy. So, the next time you are down with a fever, follow this recipe by Leona Alison Dsouza to bring a change to your home therapy.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like the season for hot chocolate

Don’t call yourself a sucker for chocolates if you can not fill your cup with loads of molten hot chocolate to the rim. Be it dark, classic or mixed fruit, one cannot go wrong with hot chocolate. The cup promises a rich, decadent and flavourful concoction mixed with milk and whipped cream. For detailed guidance, take a look at this reel shared by content creator Ayushi Gupta-Mehra.

Say yes to immunity with turmeric latte

Before you feel overwhelmed with all the cocoa and tea and chocolate, try this turmeric latte to boost your energy and stay healthy in this season of chills. As shared by Kaur’s Creative Plate, you should ensure that you balance the milk and turmeric with spices in order to avoid your drink tasting bitter and overwhelming.