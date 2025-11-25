Winter warmers: Where to find the best hot toddies in Kolkata

A hot toddy is one of winter’s simplest comforts. Warm spirits mixed with spice, honey and citrus create a soothing drink that relaxes the body and lifts the mood. As the evenings get colder, Kolkata’s restaurants and bars are pouring their own versions of this classic — offering everything from traditional blends to inventive seasonal takes.

What is a hot toddy?

A hot toddy is a warm cocktail usually made with brandy or whisky, mixed with hot water, honey, citrus and spices. It is known for its calming aroma and gentle heat, making it a popular winter drink around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

That Place – Bowl & Bar

This handcrafted hot toddy is warm, spiced, and mellow with gentle sweetness and aromatic depth. It can be enjoyed chilled or warm and pairs beautifully with slow winter evenings and long conversations.

Price: Rs 595

Address: 10, Wood Street

Park Street SOCIAL

Hot Shoddy is their bold aromatic winter pick made with smooth brandy, honey, cinnamon and cloves with slices of orange and apple for extra zest. It is warm, flavourful and festive with a cosy finish.

Price: Rs 475

Address: 33, Park Street, 1st Floor

Yauatcha Kolkata

Yauatcha’s hot toddy blends rich brandy with hot water, Chinese spices and lime juice. It is a soothing classic with a subtle twist and is ideal for unwinding after a long day.

Price: Rs 695 plus taxes

Address: Quest Mall, 33, Syed Amir Ali Avenue

Cove

Cove serves a comforting hot toddy infused with Darjeeling honey, orange syrup, fiery ginger and home spices that brings warmth with every sip.

Price: Rs 799

Address: Block D, New Town Action Area I

YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

This toddy is made with warm brandy, honey and citrus spice served hot for cosy winter sipping.

Price: Rs 850

Address: 17, Gariahat Road

The Yellow Turtle Baguiati

The Yellow Turtle is hosting a Hot Toddy Festival with three warm soothing options. The Classic Hot Toddy brings together spirit, spice and citrus. The Aromatic Jäger Toddy offers deeper aromas with a unique flavour twist. The Sore Throat Ginger Toddy is a ginger-heavy comfort drink perfect for winter chills.

Price: Rs 349

Address: Third Floor, The Meridian, VIP Road, opposite Big Bazar, Raghunathpur, Baguiati,

Five Mad Men

The Twisted Hot Toddy at the Five Mad Men is made with 60ml of Cognac, organic honey, ginger, lemon, and orange juice, along with other secret spices. It is all you need this weather.

Price: Rs 845

Address: Omega Building, Bengal Intelligent Park Ltd, EP Block, Sector V