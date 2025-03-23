Where to find the Taste Atlas-approved best breads of India — with a twist — in Kolkata

1 8 iStock

Like it does annually, Taste Atlas has published its ‘100 Best’ lists and the Indian butter garlic naan has claimed the top spot in the Top 100 Breads in the World list. But it’s not just the naan making all the noise. There are other Indian breads on the list too, including kulcha, puri, paratha and bhatura. While these can be made at home and found at almost any eatery, My Kolkata went on a hunt around Kolkata eateries to find some innovative and elevated versions of these mouth watering breads.

Cheese Naan

Let’s begin with the winner! Butter garlic naan and plain naan feature on the list at #1 and #8 respectively. Naan is a staple at any restaurant serving north Indian food, but if you’re looking for something extra on your naan, try the Cheese Chilli Naan at Hanglaatherium or Chilli Basil Cheese Naan at Riyasat.

Breakfast Kulcha and Kulcha Bomb

A soft, stuffed kulcha is one of the most loved Indian breads, and the iconic Amritsari kulcha grabbed the #2 spot on the list. While the usual stuffing has potatoes or other vegetables, kulchas can also be made with a variety of other stuffings. Head to The Astor’s Deck 88 for their (top) Breakfast Kulcha — a stuffed kulcha topped with tomato relish and a sunny side-up. For a snacky treat, Drunken Teddy serves a (below) Kulcha Bomb, stuffed with spiced chickpeas and baked to perfection in a traditional clay oven.

Kerala Parotta

The flaky and soft Kerala parotta also found a place on the list. Kolkata’s non-vegetarian south Indian restaurants like Ammini and Tamarind, among others, serve a great Kerala Parotta. You can pair your parottas with a spicy ghee roast or a milder coconut-based korma.

Keema Paratha

The parotta’s cousin, the paratha sizzles in at #18 on the list, and the alu paratha gets a special separate mention at #71. While parathas are a common breakfast item or dinner bread, some city eateries have made it all the more delicious. For a meaty treat, try (in picture) Oudh 1590’s Keema Paratha, or head to Goila Butter Chicken for their crispy, crumbly Chur Chur Paratha. Also try the Ulte Tawa Ka Parantha from Biryani by Kilo.

Amritsari Choley Bhatura

The north Indian bhatura can puff up with pride, because it has found a spot at #26. While chole bhature is a north Indian staple, you can also find a delicious plate of it in Kolkata. Check out (in picture) Punjab House’s Amritsari Choley Bhature, with the same puffy and soft bhatura, with a chhole cooked in Amritsari spices.

Guilt-free Rumali Roti Rolls

The rumali roti makes the top 100 at #84. This thin-as-a-handkerchief flatbread pairs perfectly with many Mughlai dishes and if you love rolls, but want to avoid an oily paratha, these can make great wraps. Head to Rang De Basanti Dhaba and try their Egg Bhurji Rumali Roll, Chicken Tikka Rumali Roll, Mutton Seekh Rumali Roll, and more.

Puris/Luchis/Kochuris

Airy and fluffy puris close the list at #99. In Bengal, puris, or luchis, are best paired with chholar dal or kosha mangsho. Check out Kolkata’s popular Bengali eateries like 6 Ballygunge Place, Kewpie’s, and Oh! Calcutta’s for a lip-smacking plate of (top) luchi-mangsho. The city’s multicultural immigrant history means that you can find some delicious dalpuri and sabzi in the lanes of north and central Kolkata. But the puri that rules all in Kolkata is the kochuri! The breakfast staple of (below) kochuri-alu torkari is available in every nook and corner of the city. You can check out kochuri trails here, but if you want to taste something different, try north Kolkata’s popular fish kochuri at Neelachal in Bagbazar, and during the month of Ramzan, head to Rajabazar or Zakaria Street to dig into some halwa puri.

