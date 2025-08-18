Work and clay: At Kumartuli and Kalighat’s Patuapara, Durga Puja shaping up for idol makers

1 6 Soumyajit Dey

Durga Puja is just weeks away, and the excitement can already be felt in the air. Not just in Kumartuli, but the lanes of Kalighat’s Patuapara are buzzing with activity as artisans prepare idols of Durga and her family. With clay-smeared hands, they shape straw frames, apply layers of clay, and carefully give form to the goddess. Though the idols are still unfinished, their presence already reminds everyone that Durga Puja is coming.

Inside workshops, craftsmen work quietly, some crafting the lion and Mahishasura, while others carve the features of the goddess. Outside, half-made idols are carried on handcarts through narrow streets, drawing curious glances from people passing by.

The smell of fresh clay, the sound of tools tapping, and the sight of artisans working together mark the beginning of the festival. Before pandals are built and lights are hung, Durga Puja starts here, in the hands of those who create the idols.

Soon, these clay figures will be painted bright, dressed in new clothes, and placed in pandals. Crowds will gather to pray, celebrate, and enjoy the festival together. But the heart of it all begins now, in the hard work and patience of the idol makers.

Durga Puja this year will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2, 2025. The festivities will begin with Sashthi on September 28, followed by Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami, with the grand immersion on Bijoya Dashami, October 2.

That means the city has a little over a month to get ready for its biggest festival, and the preparations in Kumartuli show that the countdown has truly begun.