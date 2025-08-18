Heavy rain to lash Mumbai till August 21; IMD issues red alert, schools shut, flights hit

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Monday, flooding key areas, disrupting traffic, halting flights, and forcing school closures. The downpour left seven dead across Maharashtra, while chief minister Devendra Fadnavis warned citizens to brace for more showers as IMD issued a red alert for the city until August 19, warning of heavy rain.

1 6 People move a cart with domestic gas cylinders through a waterlogged road following rainfall, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. PTI picture

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai received 177 millimetres of rain in just six to eight hours and asked citizens to take precautions since more showers are expected along with high tides.

Seven people have died in rain-related incidents across the state in the last two days, as per a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

Several rivers in the Konkan region have crossed danger marks, and Jalgaon has reported significant damage. Talks are on with Karnataka regarding the discharge of Allmatti dam water from that state, it was stated.

Residents complained of drainage failure, as the manholes meant to soak up rainwater spilled over, creating further inconvenience for pedestrians and vehicles.

The flooding has once again raised questions over Mumbai’s drainage preparedness.

2 6 Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. PTI picture

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that roads were in a mess due to a "scam" and questioned the preparedness of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in handling the situation.

In a post on X, Thackeray stated that the BMC has been run by the state government for the last three years with no elected representatives due to the absence of elections, which is also the absence of accountability.

He stated that additional municipal commissioners must be on the roads to tackle the situation.

"With the early warning and alerts we have received for the rains over the past 2 days, I'm expecting the @mybmc to put out: How many pumps were put into action. How many pumping stations were working at full capacity? How many new flooding spots were reported this year and why?" Thackeray asked.

He said Andheri subway and SEEPZ flooded in 10 minutes of showers in May as well.

3 6 BMC workers stand near a barricade on a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. PTI picture

The roads, due to a "scam", have been in a mess, he said.

"Let's hope the BMC answers beyond just putting out photos of visitors to the Disaster Management Room," the former minister said.

The rains threw life out of gear in several parts of the metropolis, resulting in hardships to citizens, including to those visiting a hospital in Chembur hit by waterlogging.

Several persons were seen carrying ailing kin on their backs to gain access to the Maa General Hospital, which is run by the BMC.

Police rescued six children and two staff members from a school bus stranded on a waterlogged street in Matunga area of Mumbai, said an official.

Viral videos showing policemen carrying children on their backs while wading through waist-deep water earned praise from netizens and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti.

The bus was transporting the children and staff after their school declared a half-day due to incessant rains lashing the city.

Following the rescue, the children were then taken to the Matunga police station for safety reasons, an official said.

4 6 Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. PTI picture

Owing to waterlogging, both lanes of the Andheri subway were shut for vehicular movement for the day. The Mumbai Traffic Police informed that traffic will be routed via Thackeray bridge and Gokhale bridge.

The BMC has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai and asked people to avoid non-essential travel, plan their commute carefully, and step out only if necessary.

5 6 School students wade through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Hindamata area, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. PTI picture

The bad weather has also impacted air traffic. Many flights have been delayed, although airport authorities have not specified a number.

Police added that teams are on high alert to assist residents. In case of emergencies, people can dial 100, 112, or 103 for immediate help.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport had advised passengers to check flight status before travelling and to leave earlier than usual to avoid traffic congestion. IndiGo and Akasa Air also shared updates on their flight operations.

6 6 Aircrafts stationed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport amid the rising water level of the nearby Mithi River due to heavy rainfall, at Kurla, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. PTI picture

In a post on X, Akasa Air wrote: “Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight.” IndiGo said its airport staff will help the travellers along the way.

"If you are catching a flight today, we recommend heading out early and keeping an eye on your flight updates via our app and website. Our airport teams are standing by and ready to help you along the way,” IndiGo posted on X.