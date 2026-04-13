Nostalgic yet new: Try chef Subhojit Sen’s Echor Aam Ada chop this Poila Baisakh

Raw jackfruit, mango and various other seasonal fruits are a staple of this time of the year, but chef Subhojit Sen wanted to do something unexpected for Poila Baisakh. The result is a thoughtful spin on the classic echorer chop, where the familiar gets an upgrade.

“This is the season of raw jackfruit. The mango season is also almost here. But I wanted to do something different this Poila Baisakh. I have given the echor chop a mango twist — but without using the mango. I have used mango ginger, which is called aam ada in Bengali. It adds a beautiful flavour and aroma to the dish,” he said.

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The chop brings together the earthiness of kathal with the sharp, almost citrusy notes of aam ada, making it a standout starter for a festive spread.

Ingredients: Serves 4

Kathal: 200gm

Boiled potato: 1 medium

Chopped onion: 1 medium

Jeera: 1/4 tsp

Tej pata: 1

Jeera powder: 1/2 tsp

Haldi: 1/4 tsp

Cumin powder: 1/4 tsp

Garam masala: 1/2 tsp

Grated mango ginger: 1 tbsp

Salt: as per taste

Maida slurry: as required

Panko or bread crumbs: 1 cup

Method