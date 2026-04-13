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Nostalgic yet new: Try chef Subhojit Sen’s Echor Aam Ada chop this Poila Baisakh

Raw jackfruit meets the subtle zing of ‘aam-ada’ in this festive starter that celebrates the best of the season

Jaismita Alexander Published 13.04.26, 01:23 PM
Chef Subhojit Sen shares a starter recipe for Bengali New Year

Chef Subhojit Sen shares a starter recipe for Bengali New Year All pictures by Soumyajit Dey

Raw jackfruit, mango and various other seasonal fruits are a staple of this time of the year, but chef Subhojit Sen wanted to do something unexpected for Poila Baisakh. The result is a thoughtful spin on the classic echorer chop, where the familiar gets an upgrade.

“This is the season of raw jackfruit. The mango season is also almost here. But I wanted to do something different this Poila Baisakh. I have given the echor chop a mango twist — but without using the mango. I have used mango ginger, which is called aam ada in Bengali. It adds a beautiful flavour and aroma to the dish,” he said.

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The chop brings together the earthiness of kathal with the sharp, almost citrusy notes of aam ada, making it a standout starter for a festive spread.

Ingredients: Serves 4

  • Kathal: 200gm
  • Boiled potato: 1 medium
  • Chopped onion: 1 medium
  • Jeera: 1/4 tsp
  • Tej pata: 1
  • Jeera powder: 1/2 tsp
  • Haldi: 1/4 tsp
  • Cumin powder: 1/4 tsp
  • Garam masala: 1/2 tsp
  • Grated mango ginger: 1 tbsp
  • Salt: as per taste
  • Maida slurry: as required
  • Panko or bread crumbs: 1 cup

Method

  • Heat mustard oil in a pan
  • Add bay leaf and cumin seeds
  • Add chopped onions and fry till golden brown
  • Add cumin, coriander, turmeric and chilli powder
  • Pour a little water to cook the spices
  • Add boiled jackfruit cubes
  • Cook well and mash the mixture
  • Let all the water evaporate completely
  • Transfer to a blender
  • Add boiled potatoes
  • Blend together into a smooth paste
  • Take the mixture out on a plate
  • Use your hands to mix well
  • Shape into cylindrical chops
  • Dip in maida slurry and coat with bread crumbs or panco
  • Deep fry in white oil
  • Fry until golden brown
  • Take out and sprinkle chaat masala
  • Serve hot with ketchup
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Poila Baisakh Bengali Cuisine
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