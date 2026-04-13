Nostalgic yet new: Try chef Subhojit Sen’s Echor Aam Ada chop this Poila Baisakh

Raw jackfruit, mango and various other seasonal fruits are a staple of this time of the year, but chef Subhojit Sen wanted to do something unexpected for Poila Baisakh. The result is a thoughtful spin on the classic echorer chop, where the familiar gets an upgrade.
“This is the season of raw jackfruit. The mango season is also almost here. But I wanted to do something different this Poila Baisakh. I have given the echor chop a mango twist — but without using the mango. I have used mango ginger, which is called aam ada in Bengali. It adds a beautiful flavour and aroma to the dish,” he said.
The chop brings together the earthiness of kathal with the sharp, almost citrusy notes of aam ada, making it a standout starter for a festive spread.
Ingredients: Serves 4
- Kathal: 200gm
- Boiled potato: 1 medium
- Chopped onion: 1 medium
- Jeera: 1/4 tsp
- Tej pata: 1
- Jeera powder: 1/2 tsp
- Haldi: 1/4 tsp
- Cumin powder: 1/4 tsp
- Garam masala: 1/2 tsp
- Grated mango ginger: 1 tbsp
- Salt: as per taste
- Maida slurry: as required
- Panko or bread crumbs: 1 cup
Method
- Heat mustard oil in a pan
- Add bay leaf and cumin seeds
- Add chopped onions and fry till golden brown
- Add cumin, coriander, turmeric and chilli powder
- Pour a little water to cook the spices
- Add boiled jackfruit cubes
- Cook well and mash the mixture
- Let all the water evaporate completely
- Transfer to a blender
- Add boiled potatoes
- Blend together into a smooth paste
- Take the mixture out on a plate
- Use your hands to mix well
- Shape into cylindrical chops
- Dip in maida slurry and coat with bread crumbs or panco
- Deep fry in white oil
- Fry until golden brown
- Take out and sprinkle chaat masala
- Serve hot with ketchup