Hrithik Roshan bonds with cast and crew of Prime Video’s ‘Storm’ at special team meet

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently spent time with the cast and crew of Prime Video’s upcoming project Storm, describing the experience as “a lovely exercise in team building”.

The gathering saw the presence of several celebrities, including Saba Azad, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Ashish Vidyarthi, among others. Here’s a glimpse into the event.

Storm is backed by Hrithik’s home banner HRX Films. The project marks his debut as a producer in the streaming space.

Ajitpal Singh, known for Fire in the Mountains (2021), Rammat-Gammat (2018) and Tabbar (2021), is the creator and director of the upcoming project, which stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad in key roles.

Hrithik looked dapper in a classic white jacket worn over a white shirt paired with blue denims. Beige hat and white shoes rounded off his look.

The 51-year-old actor recently starred in the YRF action thriller War 2. The film also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

Hrithik is also set to make his debut as a producer with Krrish 4. The film is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.