Kolkata’s iconic Peter Cat adds a new floor and alfresco space as it turns 50

Now you can expect a shorter waiting time at Peter Cat, the iconic Park Street restaurant known for its Chelo Kebab and retro charm, as it steps into its 50th year.

All images by Soumyajit Dey

The new section, located on the third floor of the same building, adds around 150 more seats to the existing 200, offering guests a larger dining area with the same signature setting.

The interiors in the new space mirror the restaurant’s familiar look — orange hanging lamps, textured white walls, carpets and uniformed staff — elements that regulars associate with the Peter Cat experience.

An additional outdoor section overlooking Park Street is also on the way and is expected to add about 80 more seats once operational.

Set up in 1975 by Nitin Kothari, Peter Cat has been on Park Street’s dining map for five decades. Now mainly managed by son Siddharth Kothari, Peter Cat remains largely unchanged, offering Continental, Mughlai and North Indian staples such as Chelo Kebab, Chicken A La Kiev, and sizzlers. The restaurant’s steady popularity continues to draw long queues through the week.

The Kothari family also runs other well-known names in the city’s dining circuit — Mocambo, which specialises in continental fare, and Peter Hu, a pan-Asian restaurant that opened during the pandemic.

With its latest addition, Peter Cat continues to grow while maintaining the atmosphere and menu that have kept it a familiar stop for Kolkata diners over the years.