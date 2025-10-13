Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, others attend Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party; pictures inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor and several other Bollywood stars attended a pre-Diwali bash at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai residence on Sunday. Here’s a look at some moments from the star-studded party.

Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday wore an embellished golden lehenga. The outfit comprised a bralette-style blouse and a high-waisted skirt, both adorned with intricate beadwork and pearls.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a head-turning appearance at Manish Malhotra’s party in Mumbai. She served an effortless, glamorous look in an ethnic white anarkali suit.

Actress Sonali Bendre opted for a butter yellow gown, which featured a bodice and a floor-length skirt.

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana attended the event with his wife Aakriti Ahuja. While Aparshakti looked dapper in an embroidered yellow kurta, Aakriti looked elegant in a white-and-yellow sari dress.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nussrat Baruccha wore a shimmering pink lehenga with a bralette-style blouse.

Director-producer Karan Johar opted for a black kurta with a V-neckline. The kurta was adorned with numerous silver and white circular mirror-like embellishments.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife, singer Rekha Bhardwaj, also attended the event on Sunday.

Actress Shanaya Kapoor looked adorable in an ivory custom-made embellished lehenga.