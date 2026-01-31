The cup that comforts: Coffee’s emerging role in supporting mental health

The conversation began with a simple Instagram post. Brendan Dean Vermeire, known online as the_holistic_savage, wrote about his morning coffee ritual and the growing scientific evidence behind it.

He cited long-term cohort studies showing that moderate coffee consumption is associated with lower depression risk and significantly reduced suicide rates.

Two to four cups a day appeared to offer the strongest protective signals. He also pointed to coffee’s neuroprotective links, especially its consistent association with lower Parkinson’s disease risk, and noted that many benefits remain even in decaffeinated coffee, suggesting that bioactive compounds beyond caffeine play a role.

The post resonated because it echoed a familiar feeling. For many, coffee is comfort, routine and momentum in a cup. Now, research is giving that intuition scientific footing.

In Kolkata, mental health professionals, nutrition experts, café owners and coffee lovers are each witnessing how this daily habit intersects with the mind.

The psychologist: Focus, motivation and knowing when to stop

Mansi Sanghvi Bhayani, counselling psychologist and founder of Marga, a mind wellness studio, says coffee’s mental effects are rooted in how it stimulates the brain.

“Coffee increases activation of the prefrontal cortex, which is our thinking and focus centre. It also blocks adenosine, the neurotransmitter that tells us we are tired. Dopamine increases as a result, which helps with motivation and mood regulation,” she explains.

She often discusses caffeine intake with clients struggling with lethargy or low drive.

“For people who feel unmotivated or sluggish, moderate black coffee can help them feel alert and engaged. But moderation is key. One or two cups a day is enough, and we usually advise not having coffee after 6 pm so the body is not overstimulated at night,” she says.

However, she adds that coffee is not suitable for everyone.

“If someone is already hyperactive or highly alert, caffeine can overstimulate the system. In some ADHD cases, it can have a strong impact, so we individualise guidance,” she says.

Dependency is another concern. “I see clients having five or six cups a day, which is a no-no. Coffee can become psychologically reinforcing, where people feel they need it to function. But when balanced well, it can support focus and mood in a meaningful way.”

The nutritionist: Brain chemistry behind the buzz

Nutritionist Ananya Bhowmik, founder of Code Wellness, explains why coffee has gained attention in mental health research.

“Caffeine acts as an adenosine receptor antagonist. Adenosine normally slows neural activity and promotes sleepiness. When caffeine blocks these receptors, neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine become more active, leading to heightened alertness and improved executive function,” she says.

She points to studies linking moderate coffee consumption with lower depression and suicide risk.

“By increasing dopamine signalling in the prefrontal cortex and reducing neuroinflammation through compounds like chlorogenic acids, moderate coffee intake has been associated with significantly lower suicide risk in large-scale longitudinal studies,” she explains.

However, she cautions that coffee’s effects vary from person to person.

“Small to moderate doses can feel therapeutic, while high doses may trigger anxiety in sensitive individuals. Genetic differences determine whether coffee feels calming or jittery,” she says.

She also highlights research suggesting habitual coffee drinkers show lower risk of neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s, indicating potential long-term brain benefits.

The café owner: A pause the city mind needs

For Prateek Didwania, founder of Snacking and PICO and co-founder of Yours Truly Coffee Roasters, coffee’s mental health value extends beyond the drink itself.

“Cafés give people something cities quietly take away, which is a safe pause. The warmth of a cup, the familiar smell, the quiet hum of others. These repeated moments tell the brain it is okay to slow down,” he says.

He believes this is why café culture has become deeply embedded in urban life. “In a fast-paced city where time is constantly traded, a café becomes one of the few places where time feels owned, not spent. People return not just for coffee, but for how the space makes them feel,” he adds.

The coffee lover: a daily ritual of balance

For Veronica Saha Roy, creative head at Five Mad Men, coffee is an emotional reset button.

“The aroma of freshly ground beans is my pick-me-up. When the day keeps my brain buzzing with work, coffee helps me pause and do nothing for that moment. It gives me a dopamine boost to keep going,” she says.

Her experience mirrors what many urban coffee drinkers feel. The cup is not only about staying awake, but about carving out a moment of control, comfort and rhythm in demanding days.

A habit best served in moderation

From research labs to therapy rooms and café corners, coffee’s link with mental wellbeing is gaining clarity. Moderate consumption is now associated with improved mood, sharper focus and lower depression risk, while excess can push the mind toward anxiety and disrupted sleep. For many, the morning cup remains a cherished ritual. Increasingly, it may also be a quiet ally in supporting mental health, one sip at a time.