How to make the perfect cold brew coffee at home: Dos, don’ts and hacks

What makes cold brew smoother than your regular coffee? The simple answer is the temperature of water used for the brewing process. But making the perfect cold brew at home requires much more than just temperature management.

Hot water extracts caffeine fast, but cold water takes its own sweet time — around 18 to 24 hours. This slow process makes cold brew naturally sweeter, smoother and easier on the stomach, says Prateek Didwania, founder of PICO, Snacking and co-founder of Yours Truly Coffee Roasters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you try keeping water hot that long, the coffee would taste pathetic — just bitter,” he laughs.

Brew it yourself

Shutterstock

You don’t need fancy gear. “Just a glass jar, coarse-ground coffee and water,” says coffee content creator and home brewer Ankita Sarkar. “Cold brew is one of the easiest specialty coffees to make at home.”

Prateek’s go-to ratio for a ready-to-drink cold brew is one part coffee to 12 parts water. “So take 15 grams of coarse coffee with 180 ml of water. Stir it, seal it in a glass bottle and refrigerate for 18 to 24 hours.”

Once done, strain it twice using a muslin cloth, French press or V60 filter. “If you don’t add milk, it’ll last about a week,” he adds Prateek.

Ankita suggests using a muslin cloth at home. “Regular strainers don’t work because the coarse grounds slip through. A muslin cloth or brew bag is perfect.”

Add some flair

Cold brew’s charm lies in how easily you can experiment with flavours. “I infuse natural ingredients — never syrups,” Prateek says. “You can add two slices of Valencia orange, rosemary, thyme or dried cranberries. Just avoid fruits like mango — they’ll spoil it.”

Ankita enjoys adding spices and floral flavours. “A bit of cinnamon, star anise or ginger can really lift the flavour,” she says.

One of Ankita’s favourites is a hibiscus cold brew. “I muddled fresh hibiscus petals before brewing. The colour turned beautifully maroon and the coffee had floral notes.”

Mistakes to avoid

Shutterstock

Both have firm rules. “No instant coffee — that’s already brewed,” Prateek says.

“And don’t use espresso grind. Cold brew needs coarse grounds, like panko breadcrumbs.”

Ankita adds, “And please don’t pour hot water to speed it up. That defeats the point. Cold brew is about patience.”

The final pour

Shutterstock

So why all the fuss? “Cold brew lets water and coffee really interact,” Prateek says. “That’s how you draw out the deeper flavours.” Ankita agrees. “It’s smoother, less bitter and perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy coffee without the bite.”

As Prateek puts it, “A Test match has to end in five days. Coffee too has its sweet spot — 18 to 24 hours. That’s where the magic happens.”