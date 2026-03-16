Rock-a-bye-baby! Hard Rock Cafes across India, including Kolkata’s Park Street outlet, to shut

Several outlets of Hard Rock Cafe across India, including the popular outlet in Kolkata’s Park Street, are set to shut down after the brand’s parent company ended its partnership with the Indian franchise operator.

In an official statement on March 16, Hard Rock International confirmed that it has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd and related entities that held the rights to operate Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops in India.

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The move affects outlets in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Pune and Kolkata.

The company clarified that the Hard Rock Hotel Goa will remain open as it is not connected to the operator.

The Hard Rock brand first began in London in 1971 and entered India with its first outlet in Mumbai in 2006. The Kolkata outlet opened on December 20, 2017, inside the heritage Park Mansion building on Park Street.

Spread across 5,540 sqft with seating for more than 150 guests, the cafe quickly became known for its live music and global comfort food menu. Its Rock Shop and live performance space made it a regular hangout for music lovers in the city.

With the franchise agreement now terminated, the future of these outlets remains uncertain, bringing an abrupt pause to the brand’s presence in India’s major cities.

Patrons have expressed their remorse on social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram.

“Hard Rock Hotel in Goa is the only property in India. I’ve stayed there, and it's awesome. Sad, the cafés are closing down. I’m sure it will make a comeback as McD did,” said a Reddit user.

Another X user wrote, “Is India becoming a graveyard for global brands, or is the Western ‘Rock’ culture finally being purged to make way for a more ‘refined’ and nationalist nightlife?”