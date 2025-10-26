A perfect cup: The ultimate guide to brewing coffee like a barista at home

There’s something about the ritual of heading out for coffee — the whir of the machine, the aroma of freshly ground beans, the first sip of that perfect cappuccino. But what if you could bring all that magic home? With the right equipment and a little knowhow, you can brew coffee that tastes straight out of a café, without ever stepping outside.

Coffee entrepreneur Prateek Didwania, founder of Snacking and PICO, and home brewer and coffee content creator Ankita Sarkar share the essentials for a home setup that’s both stylish, and serious about flavour.

The Espresso machine — the heart of it all

If café-style cappuccinos, lattes or flat whites are your calling, an espresso machine is your best friend. “An espresso machine is the heart of a home café setup,” says Didwania. Entry-level machines like Agaro start around Rs. 10,000-15,000, but a premium model, in the Rs. 30,000-40,000, range ensures consistent extraction and crema. “Invest a little more, and you’ll get results closer to what you find in cafés,” he adds.

Ankita, who uses a Budan espresso machine with an inbuilt grinder, agrees. “If you’re ready to go all out, Budan or DeLonghi are both great options,” she says. For those who travel often, she recommends the Wacaco Nanopresso or Picopresso — compact handheld espresso makers that deliver nine-bar pressure for a shot that’s almost indistinguishable from café espresso. “They’re portable, practical, and give you a perfect espresso wherever you are,” she says.

The Pour-Over — for the purists

If you enjoy the clarity and smoothness of a good black coffee, a V60 pour-over setup might be your calling. “It’s perfect for those who like a clean cup and have a bit of patience,” says Didwania. You’ll need a ceramic V60 dripper (Rs. 3,000-4,000) and a gooseneck kettle for precise pouring. “Avoid plastic drippers — hot water can make them disintegrate,” he cautions.

Ankita breaks down the method: “For a pour-over, grind about 18-20 grams of coffee and use 300 grams of warm water in three equal pours. Get the proportions right, and you’ll have a well-balanced brew.”

The French press — effortless and versatile

If you want simplicity without sacrificing quality, the French press is the most beginner-friendly brewer out there. “It’s the simplest way to make rich, full-bodied coffee at home,” says Didwania. A solid French press costs Rs. 2,000-3,000, and with a grinder, your setup stays under Rs. 17,000.

Ankita calls the French press a “versatile brewer” because it doubles up as a milk frother. “You can brew a great black coffee in it and also froth milk by plunging it seven to eight times. The texture won’t be exactly like café steam milk, but it’s close — silky and smooth,” she says. “For beginners, it’s the best of both worlds.”

The Grinder — The engine of great coffee

If the espresso machine is the heart of your setup, the grinder is undoubtedly the soul. “Without a good grinder, even the best beans can’t deliver their potential,” says Didwania. Manual grinders from Budan cost around Rs. 6,000-8,000, while rechargeable electric ones range from Rs. 12,000-15,000. For those who love precision, Gaggia and Timemore grinders (Rs. 30,000-40,000) are the gold standard.

Ankita emphasises the importance of grind size: “The grind has to match the brew method. French press needs coarse grounds, espresso is fine, and pour-over is somewhere in between. Always grind fresh — never use pre-ground coffee.”

The Frother — the finishing touch

Even the best espresso can fall flat without the right froth. “If you like milk-based coffees — cappuccinos, lattes, or macchiatos — that’s where the frother shines,” says Didwania. Most espresso machines come with a built-in steam wand, but manual frothers or French presses can also do the job for beginners.

Ankita breaks down the basics: “For a café-style latte, use 18 grams of beans for a 30-36ml espresso shot, then steam around 200ml of milk. Cappuccinos need more foam, lattes are silkier, and flat whites have no foam at all.” The trick, she says, lies in controlling the temperature and texture — “You want milk that’s velvety, not bubbly.”

The beans — where it all begins

Both experts agree that the coffee bean is the real hero. “It’s not the machine that matters most — it’s the beans,” says Didwania. He recommends buying from small-batch Indian roasters who focus on freshness and quality. “Try Corridor Seven (Nagpur), Tulum Coffee Roasters, and Caraabi,” he says. “Always buy small quantities — never one- or two-kilo bags. Coffee tastes best when it’s fresh.”

Ankita’s go-to favourites include Ratnagiri Estate, Riverdale Estate, and Baarbara Estate beans. “Each has its own tasting notes — fruity, nutty, or chocolatey. My everyday pick is 100% arabica, but I also love a 70:30 arabica-robusta blend for stronger milk-based coffees.”

The last pour

Whether you’re investing in a premium espresso setup or experimenting with a humble French press, great coffee at home comes down to two things — precision and perfection. Get the grind right, use good beans, and learn what you love in every cup. As Didwania puts it, “Home brewing isn’t just about coffee — it’s a ritual.” And as Ankita adds, “Once you taste your own perfect cup, there’s no going back to café queues.”