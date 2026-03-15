No Gas? Don’t cry, fry! 5 easy air fryer recipes from the ’gram for quick meals and snacks

With the LPG crisis brewing in Kolkata and across the country, residents are desperately searching for cooking alternatives. The mounting anxiety has been aggravated by reports of failed gas cylinder bookings and delayed deliveries across several neighbourhoods in Kolkata.

Besides induction and microwave ovens, which are fast selling out in stores and on online platforms, the air fryer has emerged as another feasible option to help residents cope with the current crisis. My Kolkata has rounded up some easy, Instagram-inspired air fryer recipes for you to try at home.

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One-pot wonder: Air fryer chicken fried rice for a quick, fuss-free meal

Digital creator Susmita Chaudhury’s one-pot chicken fried rice recipe in an air fryer is both easy and time-saving. Simply put together all the ingredients in an air fryer-safe container and cook for about 30 minutes. In no time, you’ll have a delicious, wholesome meal ready without breaking a sweat.

Snack smart: A crunchy air fryer mix packed with protein and fibre

Think the air fryer is only for full meals? Think again. It can also be your go-to solution for quick, healthy snacks. Take cues from content creator Sampriti Mehra, who shows us how to whip up a protein-and-fibre-rich snack using flattened rice, cashews, pulses and peanuts in an air fryer.

Snack or side? This easy air fryer paneer tikka does both

Looking for something that can double up as a snack and a side dish? Content creator Renu Verma shows how to make delectable paneer tikka in an air fryer. There’s no need for a separate preparation space! Simply mix the paneer with the other ingredients directly in the air fryer, cook for about 15 minutes, and your versatile dish is ready to serve.

Air fryer goes Italian: A quick and comforting pasta recipe

Air fryers can be used to prepare dishes from a wide range of cuisines. If Italian is your favourite, try Ishita Dan's simple recipe for a cheesy, creamy pasta.

More than just a gas stove substitute

Air fryers can also double up as microwaves and OTGs in your kitchen. Pastry chef Dhairya Hasija shows the right way to use an air fryer to make gooey chocolate cakes. And you don’t even need fancy bakeware! Everyday steel bowls and basic baking staples are enough to make this simple dessert.