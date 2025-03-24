In pictures: The coolest summer cocktails and mocktails from Kolkata restaurants

1 14

Recently, My Kolkata highlighted summer drinks that are flooding the streets of Kolkata as the heat gets more intense. And with the days set to get hotter and hotter, the need for these cooling drinks is only set to increase. So, this time, we scoured Kolkata’s top restaurants for some summer cocktails and mocktails that are a surefire way to quench your thirst and cool down at the same time. Here’s what we found…

Club Verde

Club Verde in New Garia offers a wide range of food and drinks, but this season, you can sip on their summer-special cocktails and mocktails like the (left) Zero Hour Sour, a white rum-based drink infused with lemon and mango juice — the perfect combination for a refreshing kick, priced at Rs 409. If you prefer mocktails, then go for the (right) Club Verde Spritzer made with guava chunks, orange and lemon juice for a fresh and fruity punch at Rs 209.

Social Park Street

Social Park Street has been around in the City of Joy for a little over a year now. and they have already captured Kolkata’s imagination. Be it for dancing, vibing to DJs playing live music, or just a fun night out with friends, Social is a one-stop shop for diners and drinkers. The (in picture) Aacharoska is Social’s version of a Caipiroska. This vodka-based cocktail has fresh mint and sweet-and-sour flavours. making its zesty flavours the perfect summer refreshment. Priced at Rs 420.

ATM Bar and Kitchen

ATM Bar and Kitchen on Camac Street offers up an aesthetic drink — the Pilgrim’s Gin Spice at Rs 750. This gin-based drink balances the sweetness of coconut with saffron and cardamom.

Fabbrica Originale

If you’re visiting Fabbrica Originale for an Italian lunch or dinner, you might consider this drink to keep you cool in the sweltering heat. This classy cocktail — the Portofino — is made with gin and Genovese basil. It is priced at Rs 795, and pairs perfectly with the Italian fare on offer.

Lucky Tigerr

This enticing green-and-white frothy drink from Lucky Tigerr is called Yin and Yang. Priced at Rs 795, the drink is made with gin, blue pea, yuzu, peach blossom tea syrup and egg whites.

Olterra

Olterra’s Tales of Mangrove is a Bombay Sapphire gin-based cocktail priced at Rs 799. Made using multi flora honey and mangrove bitters, you feel transported to the Sunderbans with every sip of the drink.

Lord of the Drinks

Indulge in this Frozen Coconut Malai Mojito at Lord of the Drinks at Rs 595 and escape to a tropical paradise with this creamy, refreshing concoction. Made with velvety coconut pulp and fresh coconut water blended with zesty lime juice and aromatic mint leaves, it also has a generous pour of white rum that adds the perfect boozy kick.

Veneto Bar and Kitchen

Veneto Bar and Kitchen ushers in the mango season early, in the form of this Mango Martini at Rs 799. A classic cocktail with a tropical twist, it's made with vodka, fresh mango puree and triple sec. A boozy mango drink, and a great way to welcome summer.

Yauatcha

Yauatcha at Quest Mall is popular for their fine-dine Asian dishes. They also offer a wide range of drinks, including this Gondhoraj Carnival cocktail at Rs 795. A refreshing gin-based cocktail infused with gondhoraj lemon, black currant and fresh pineapple, with milk clarified for a smooth finish. Try this if you need a refreshing boozy kick this summer.

Warehouse Cafe

Refresh your senses with this invigorating Cucumber Mint Cooler at Warehouse Cafe. You can get this seasonal cooler in a mocktail or cocktail version. This vibrant drink combines the crispness of fresh cucumber and mint, balanced with fresh lime juice. A touch of peach purée adds a hint of fruity sweetness, while a bubbly top-up of Sprite makes it irresistibly effervescent. Perfectly chilled and beautifully garnished, it’s the ultimate pick-me-up on a warm day! The mocktail comes at Rs 325 while the cocktail made with gin is priced at Rs 595.

Tess

Tess at Hyatt Centric in Ballygunge offers up this delectable mocktail called The Healer at Rs 395. A vibrant infusion of orange, fresh turmeric root and ginger, this refreshing blend balances citrusy brightness with the warm, earthy notes of turmeric and spice of ginger, offering a natural boost to keep you cool, refreshed, and revitalised all season long.

Astor

We’ve all had Parle-G biscuits growing up. Dipping it in tea or milk always made it better, but did you ever imagine a drink could be made with it? If not, then you have to head over to The Astor and order this drink called (left) Memory Lane, which is made with Parle-G infused whisky, Martini Rosso and peanut syrup. Garnished with Parle-G, this unique drink comes for Rs 550. For a mocktail, try the (right) Summer Serenity, made with cucumber juice mint, gondhoraj lemon and agave syrup. This refreshing mocktail costs Rs 325.

Novotel

Santé at Novotel is open 24/7, so you can get yourself a refreshing cocktail or mocktail at any time of the day or night. Their Orange Mojito is a refreshing twist on the classic. It blends the zesty sweetness of fresh oranges with an added kick of mint and lime. You could try it as a mocktail at Rs 450 or you can have a splash of white rum added to make it a cocktail at Rs 650.