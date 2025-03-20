In pictures: Stay hydrated on the go with these cooling drinks from Kolkata’s streets

Stay hydrated on the go with these cooling drinks from Kolkata’s streets
From fresh fruit juices to refreshing lassis — grab a glass and quench your thirst as the temperature soars
Jaismita Alexander
Published 20.03.25, 01:30 PM
The mercury has already touched the 35˚C mark, putting us all at risk of dehydration. If you are heading out, and need to grab a quick refreshing drink, Kolkata’s streets are bursting with options
All images by Soumyajit Dey
Fruit juice is the best bet on a sultry day. Freshly extracted sweet lime (mausambi) juice is widely available in Kolkata. If you spot a juice shop, just grab a glass!
A matka of thick lassi is not only refreshing, but quite filling. It also helps to cool down your system. And yoghurt is also good for gut health
If you like mangoes, then the mango lassi beside KC Das in Dharmatala is a must-try. The thick lassi is topped with a generous sprinkling of raisins and cashews. Tempting, isn’t it?
Woodapple (bel) juice is another summer favourite. The sweet and tangy flavour of the drink makes quenching your thirst fun
It’s Ramzan month, and one drink you should definitely try is the Mohabbat ka Sherbet. The name of this pink drink literally means ‘the sherbet of love’. Made with watermelon juice, milk and rose syrup, this feels heavenly on a hot summer’s day
Although Holi is gone, it is not too late to enjoy a glass of Thandai, since it is available all-year round. Flavourful and rich, this almost feels like a sweet dish in a glass
The rose syrup from Ralli’s is a crowd favourite. Have it with plain cold water or go for a milkshake
A fizzy soda shikanji is a saviour on the streets of Kolkata. Wherever you find a hygienic shop, go for it. You’ll feel hydrated and refreshed instantly
Finally, the OG energiser! A glass of freshly squeezed sugarcane juice can help you gain energy almost immediately, giving you that much needed glucose boost