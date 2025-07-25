Flag hoisting, drone show, robot dogs: Indian army kicks off Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations

1 5 Family members of the 1999 Kargil war martyrs during a flag hoisting ceremony at Lamochen viewpoint, ahead of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Drass area of Kargil, Ladakh/ PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Army on Friday began commemorative events in Drass ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, which falls on Saturday, July 26. The annual observance honours the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistani intruders.

Union ministers, including the Minister of State for Defence, paid their respects at the Kargil War Memorial by laying floral wreaths at the site that stands as a solemn reminder of the valour displayed on the icy heights of Tololing, Tiger Hill and Batalik.

2 5 Family members of the 1999 Kargil war martyrs during a flag hoisting ceremony at Lamochen viewpoint, ahead of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Drass area of Kargil, Ladakh/ PTI

Spread across two days, the celebrations include flag hoisting, a drone show highlighting new-age warfare capabilities, and interactions with the next of kin of martyrs. A series of cultural performances, such as the traditional Yak dance and patriotic song renditions, have also been lined up before the closing Beating Retreat ceremony on Saturday.

3 5 Family members of the 1999 Kargil war martyrs during a flag hoisting ceremony at Lamochen viewpoint, ahead of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Drass area of Kargil, Ladakh/ PTI

At the memorial, Vijaypath (the ceremonial walkway) is lined with busts of eight decorated heroes including Captain Vikram Batra and Lieutenant Manoj Pandey, recipients of the Param Vir Chakra. Six others, honoured with the Mahavir Chakra, include Major Rajesh Adhikari, Major P Acharya, Major Vivek Gupta, Captain Anuj Nayyar, Captain Keishing Clifford Nongrum and Captain Neikezhoue Kenguruse.

4 5 Family members of the 1999 Kargil war martyrs during a flag hoisting ceremony at Lamochen viewpoint, ahead of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Drass area of Kargil, Ladakh/ PTI

As part of Friday’s showcase, the Army displayed high-altitude logistic drones and robotic dogs designed for carrying supplies and patrolling border terrain. A senior official said these technologies will ease the physical burden on soldiers in tough conditions and boost operational efficiency in remote areas.

On Saturday, the Army will launch three digital projects: an e-shradhanjali portal for citizens to pay online tribute to martyrs, a QR code-based audio guide narrating stories from the war, and the opening of the Indus Viewpoint, which offers a rare public look at the Line of Control in Batalik, one of the fiercest battlegrounds of the conflict.

5 5 Kargil: Preparations underway ahead of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' 2025 celebrations, at Kargil War Memorial, in Kargil, Thursday, July 24, 2025/ PTI

The Kargil War Memorial has now become one of the most visited and well-maintained military memorials in the country, drawing tourists and citizens alike who come to pay homage to India's bravehearts.

RELATED TOPICS Kargil Vijay Diwas