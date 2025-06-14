Steeped spirits: Kolkata bartenders brew tea-infused gin cocktails for World Gin Day

World Gin Day is more than just a celebration of gin — it’s a tribute to the spirit’s versatility. While gin has long been admired for its herbal, floral, and citrus-forward profile, mixologists are now turning to another age-old beverage to deepen its complexity — tea. From smoky to floral, tannic to spiced, tea offers an endless spectrum of flavors that beautifully complement gin’s botanicals. This year, we asked three of Kolkata’s most creative bartenders whether it’s easy or challenging to fuse the two. Their responses brewed up an aromatic exploration of techniques, timing, and storytelling.

Gin-o-Tea

“Gin is made more from herbs, fruits, and spices, so it is easy to mix tea with gin. Earl Grey, chamomile, and rooibos are perfect matches,” said Indranil Chatterjee, brand development head and training manager at Parsan Enterprises LLP, president - East, India Bartenders Guild. For his cocktail, cinnamon is steeped whole in hot Earl Grey tea for 15 minutes and then strained to create a warm, spiced infusion that complements the gin’s botanical heart.

Recipe:

Gin: 60ml

Cinnamon-infused Earl Grey tea: 120ml

Freshly squeezed lime juice: 10ml

Grapefruit soda: Top-up

Garnish: Edible flower (orchid)

Method

Shake gin, tea, and lime juice with ice. Strain into a tall or Collins glass filled with ice. Top with grapefruit soda and garnish with an orchid.

Campbell

“Infusing gin with tea is surprisingly easy, but it requires mindful timing to avoid over-extraction and bitterness,” said Surajit Dey, senior bartender at Ølterra. A tribute to Darjeeling’s tea heritage and Archibald Campbell, the man who planted the first bushes in 1841, this cocktail blends autumn flush tea with floral notes and a nostalgic touch.

Recipe:

Darjeeling autumn flush tea-infused gin: 60ml

Jasmine cordial: 15ml

Garnish: Edible flowers and a homemade ginger cookie

Method:

Shake gin and jasmine cordial with ice. Strain into a teacup or cup and saucer. Serve with edible flower garnish and a ginger cookie on the side.

Botanic Riot

“It’s not too difficult if you understand the flavours. The sous vide method gives me control over the infusion. Steep it too long, and tea can overpower — but done right, it’s beautifully balanced,” said Subha Sarkar, head bartender at Mehico and Sorano. Gin is infused using the sous vide technique at 45°C with ginger mint green tea, capturing bright top notes without any bitterness.

Recipe:

Ginger mint green tea-infused gin: 60ml

Lemongrass and dill cordial: 30ml

Yuzu purée: 10ml

Prickly pear juice: 5ml

Lime juice: 7.5ml

Sparkling water: Top-up

Method:

Shake all ingredients except sparkling water with ice. Strain into a glass over fresh ice, top with sparkling water, and serve.