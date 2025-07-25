Heavy rain lashes Kolkata on Friday; more showers on July 26, IMD warns of thunderstorms

1 4 Picture: Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday has said that Kolkata will experience more rain in the next 24 hours and advised residents to plan their routines accordingly.

Frequent downpours marked Kolkata's rhythm on Friday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city.

Gusty winds reaching up to 40 to 50kmph, accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall were reported in Kolkata.

The IMD has warned that intense rain during this period could lead to localised flooding in pockets of the city.

2 4 Picture: Soumyajit Dey

The weather office has also said that waterproof footwear, raincoats, and umbrellas will be essential for daily commutes.

Motorists should exercise caution due to the risk of waterlogging and reduced visibility in some areas.

IMD suggested checking for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

3 4 Picture: Soumyajit Dey

The downpour was triggered by a low-pressure system that formed earlier in the day over the north Bay of Bengal. According to the regional meteorological centre (RMC) in Kolkata, this system could intensify into a depression within 24 hours, enhancing rainfall across the region.

The system is expected to track along the Bengal and Odisha coasts by Friday, bringing its maximum impact to Kolkata on Saturday morning.

4 4 Picture: Soumyajit Dey

Met scientist H.R. Biswas, head of the weather forecast section at the RMC, told PTI that even after the system weakens, rainfall will likely persist beyond Saturday due to a renewed monsoon flow.

On July 28 and 29, intermittent moderate rainfall will resume. The week will close with a spell of heavy rain on July 30, bringing down the mercury.