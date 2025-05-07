In pictures: Summer fruits to try from Kolkata markets — beyond watermelon and mangoes

1 10 Photos: Amit Datta

If winters are for fresh veggies, summer brings juicy fruits with it. Kolkata markets thrive with summer fruits, both locally grown and imported. However, we end up sticking to watermelon and varieties of mangoes. But, did you know that there are rare and underrated fruits that can make it to your summer fruit platter? Read on…

Taal Shash (ice apple)

Jelly-like, mildly sweet, and definitely underrated, Taal Shash is nature’s contribution to a chilled dessert. Found tucked inside the tough taal fruit, it’s hydrating and soothing on a hot day. With its high water content and cooling properties, it helps prevent dehydration and supports digestion.

Snake melon (Kakri)

Tasting like cucumber, but with a softer texture, snake melon has high water content. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or a refreshing treat on a sultry day, don’t miss enjoying this fruit with some black salt.

Rose Apple (Gulab Khas)

Don’t let the name fool you — this crunchy, bell-shaped fruit tastes more like a floral cucumber than an apple. Smelling like a fresh rose, it’s refreshing, light and perfect for tasty summer days. Packed with vitamins and fibre, it also boosts immunity.

Red Jamrul (Water Apple)

Blushing with a hint of pink, the red jamrul is juicier and sweeter than its paler, plainer cousin. It’s like having a crisp, sweet water. Low in calories and high in antioxidants, it keeps you cool and helps flush out toxins.

Longan (Ashphol)

Often mistaken as lychee’s cousin, longan is sweet, juicy, and slightly musky. It’s fleshy and fun to eat. Peeling it feels like unwrapping a summer gift. Rich in vitamin C and iron, it boosts immunity and helps reduce fatigue.

Phalsa

These tiny purple berries pack a tangy punch. It is somewhere between grape and cranberry, and is served with a sprinkle of black salt in paper cones. An old-school snack, phalsa cools the body and helps regulate blood pressure with its potassium-rich profile.

Jamun

Not quite underrated, but this deep purple fruit leaves behind a dramatic tongue-stain and a taste of nostalgia. Sweet, sour, and slightly astringent, it’s a classic summer treat sold on the roadside. Gently pound it and enjoy with salt. Jamun helps control blood sugar levels and supports digestion.

Red Pear

A less-hyped cousin of the regular pear, the red variety is tender and subtly sweet. It’s rich in fibre and antioxidants, making it great for heart health and skin glow.

Musk Melon

The musk melon’s fragrance alone is enough to transport you to summer holidays. Its juicy orange flesh is sweet, soft, and best had cold. Hydrating and loaded with vitamin A, it supports eye health and keeps you cool as a cucumber.