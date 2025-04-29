Stay calm and eat aam: The top 10 mango varieties found in Kolkata markets

1. Himsagar – The undisputed king of Kolkata

If Kolkata had a mango mascot, it would be the Himsagar. Grown in Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Hooghly, this low-fibre beauty is all about that rich, melt-in-your-mouth sweetness. After the first shower, the mango vendors market these gaachhpaka (tree-ripened) Himsagars as ‘gurer moton mishti’ (sweet like jaggery).

Where to buy: Most Kolkata markets — Lake Market, New Market, Gariahat, Jadubabu Bazar; Price: Rs 40-60/kg

2. Imam Pasand – The VIP guest

Not many know this, but if mangoes had a secret elite club, Imam Pasand would be the president. Also called Himayat, these Andhra-born mangoes are a rare find in Kolkata and pop up mostly at Mechua Fruit Market. Softer, juicier, and often mistaken for Alphonso, this one’s a real diva — comes in small batches, and usually gets sold out faster than Coldplay’s concert tickets.

Where to buy: Mechua Fruit Market; Price: Rs 150/kg upwards

3. Banganapalli – The Big B of mangoes

Straight from Andhra's rice bowls, Banganapalli mangoes are large, sunshine-yellow, and basically a meal in themselves. They usually arrive fashionably late, filling the July-August period, when others are packing up. One mango can weigh up to 300g — it’s a mango in XL taste and size.

Where to buy: New Market, Gariahat; Price: Rs 200-250/kg

4. Alphonso – The Bollywood Star

Also called Hapus, Alphonso is the expensive but irresistible celebrity of mangoes. Mostly imported from Maharashtra, these come in neat little boxes — and no, small vendors usually won’t stock them unless you beg (or pre-order). Think of it as Frooti, but a few times better and fresher.

Where to buy: Lake Market, Jadubabu Bazar, New Market, Gariahat; Price: Rs 100-175/piece

5. Langra – The mass hero

Langra is the mango most Kolkatans grew up with — dependable in taste, juicy, and full of that sharp, tangy-sweet punch we all love. The best ones come from Bhagalpur. Available all over Kolkata, you’ll find langras flooding the markets by late May and sticking around till July.

Where to buy: All major markets; Price: Rs 80-120/kg

6. Dasheri – The smooth operator

Coming in from Lucknow, Dasheri mangoes are all about that smooth, fibreless goodness. Malihabad Dasheris are the gold standard — firm, bright yellow, and smelling like happiness. Vendors swear by late June for the sweetest batch.

Where to buy: All mango sellers; Price: Rs 60-80/kg

7. Chausa – The juice bomb

Chausa is for people who want their mango experience to be messy and pulpy. You can make a hole at the bottom, suck the pulp out, and enjoy mango as it was meant to be had. Mostly arriving late July-August, these mangoes are the chaotic goods of the mango world.

Where to buy: All markets; Price: Around Rs 100/kg

8. Gulab Khas – The rose that tastes better

Gulab Khas is the poet’s mango — delicate, rose-scented, and with a gorgeous tinge of red. Sweet with a little tang, non-fibrous and aromatic, it's as romantic as fruit can get. Available till July, so relish and romanticise it till it lasts.

Where to buy: New Market, Gariahat, Lake Market, Bhowanipore; Price: Rs 80-100/kg

9. Kesar – The sweet gold

Kesar is Gujarat’s pride and every mango lover’s dream. Known for its glowing orange pulp and syrupy sweetness, Kesar’s only downside every year is its steep price and short supply (thanks, weird weather). But if you spot one, don’t think — grab!

Where to buy: New Market, Jadubabu Bazar; Price: Rs 350-400/kg

10. Amrapalli – The underdog hero

Amrapalli is a mango for those who believe green is the new ripe. Even when mature, it stays green on the outside but is filled with sweet, orange pulp inside. A local hybrid, a lot of Kolkata's Amrapallis come from Basirhat. They're small, but big on flavour.

Where to buy: New Market, Jadubabu Bazar, Gariahat; Price: Rs 40-60/kg