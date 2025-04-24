From daab to detox: A tasty trail tracing Kolkata’s best juice and sherbet shops

1 7 iStock

As the mercury creeps up to 40˚C this summer, we explore Kolkata’s juice bars and sherbet pitstops — the best places to grab a refreshing and delish drink. Whether you like hand-churned sherbets at an old-school shop or want a detox drink at a fancy juice bar, My Kolkata brings you a guide to help you quench your thirst with the best juices and sherbets the city has to offer.

Talk about sherbets, and Paramount is the first name that comes to the mind of a true Kolkatan. This juice bar, at the heart of College Street, has been serving popular drinks like Daab Sherbet, Kesar Malai, Kesar Badam and more since 1918. A crowd favourite, their Daab Sherbet is a must-have to beat the heat this summer.

Pocket pinch: Rs 250 for two; Address: 1, Bankim Chatterjee Street, College Square

Shiv Assram — for flavoured lassi, milkshakes and more

Craving a delicious thandai or badam milk? Head to Shiv Assram, which has been serving delish drinks like Rose Lassi, Chocolate Milkshake, a range of flavourful thandais, Mango Shake and more since 1978 near Hedua Park. They also have a second shop called Jai Baba Bhuthnath at Ahiritola’s B.K. Paul Avenue.

Pocket pinch: Rs 150 for two; Address: 168, Bidhan Sarani, Manicktala, Hedua

Kapila Ashram — for hand-churned sherbets

Time and again, there are rumours of Kapila Ashram shutting down. But, both the shops — Adi Kapila Ashram and Kapila Ashram Rishi Babur Dokan — are ready to give you some flavourful respite. If you are visiting either of the shops, do try their Kesar Malai and Abar Khabo.

The Yellow Straw — new pick for a healthy sip

If you are health conscious and worried about the ingredients that go into making your drink, then head to The Yellow Straw. Spread across the city, they have an array of real, fresh juices that not only boosts your energy, but also offers several health benefits. For instance, the Red Berry Straw juice is made from cold pressed apple and strawberry juice, without any added water or preservatives. Also, their Yummy Tummy Straw juice is worth a try. It has the goodness of five fruits that gives you energy and nutrition.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 250 onwards; Address: Across Kolkata

Ralli’s — for refreshing rose syrup

When it comes to rose syrup, there’s nothing like the one at Ralli’s. The shop at Dharmatala has been around for a couple of years now, serving the city their aromatic, sweet concoction. Other bestsellers are the Rose Soda and Green Mango Soda. A dash of crushed ice, and you are all buckled up to make it through a hot summer’s day.

Pocket pinch: Rs 150 for two; Address: 10-D, Jawahar Lal Nehru Road, Chowringhee Place

New Delhi Juice and Shakes — new stop for shakes, juices and lassis

Quietly, New Delhi juice bars have taken over the city, pouring freshly squeezed fruit juice. There's a New Delhi Juice and Shakes shop at almost every corner of the city. Just pick your fruit and they extract the juice from it in front of you into a chilled glass.

Pocket pinch: Rs 250 for two; Address: Across Kolkata