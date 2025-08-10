The Great Indian Bizarre: Red carpet for flood water, Kanpur man’s ‘pothole lounge’

1 4 TTO Graphics.

Red carpet for flood water

In Prayagraj, police officer Chandradeep Nishad rolled out the red carpet, or rather, flower petals and milk for the waist-deep water outside his home.

As torrential monsoon rains turned his street into a canal, Nishad, in full uniform, performed aarti for the floodwater, calling it Mother Ganga.

He even posted the devotional moment on Instagram, captioning it like a travel update: “Mother Ganga arrived at our house while leaving for duty this morning. Got blessings at my doorstep. Hail Mother Ganga.”

Nishad, who notes in his bio that he’s a national swimmer and UP Police swimming champion, didn’t stop at worship.

He took holy dips inside his living room and was later spotted swimming outside, chanting “Jai Ganga Maiya”.

The internet was divided. Some admired his faith and calm amid chaos. Others wondered if worshipping floodwater was the best response when the fridge is floating away.

Election fail

In Bihar’s Mokama, politics went from family business to family feedback session — and the reviews weren’t exactly glowing.

A former MLA, fresh out of jail and ready to jump back into the 2025 elections, declared that his wife, the current MLA, won’t be contesting again.

The former minister said her term in office scored somewhere between “could do better” and “please see me after class.”

Speaking to the media, he calmly explained that she “did not do good work” and “did not mingle with the public.”

And just in case anyone thought this was about marital drama, he clarified he’s “not angry” — it’s just the truth.

When asked why he’d speak so bluntly about his own spouse, his response was losing should be called losing, even if it’s your nearest and dearest.

When life gives you milk cans, make helmets

In Indore, the battle for road safety has met its most unusual warrior…a milkman. Faced with the city’s new “no helmet, no petrol” rule, our man rolled up to a petrol pump on his motorcycle wearing… the lid of his milk can.

It wasn’t ISI-certified, but a petrol pump attendant, either in on the joke or just done with humanity for the day, filled his tank without protest.

The video has triggered a flood of memes. One showed the milk can lid photoshopped into a superhero mask. Another declared it “Helmet 2.0 Dairy Edition.”

But the Indore administration was not amused.

“After verifying the incident, we sealed the petrol pump for defying the administrative order,” Tehsildar S.S. Jaroliya told PTI.

The order in question has been in force since August 1, following a directive from the Supreme Court’s Road Safety Committee chairman, Abhay Manohar Sapre. Under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023, petrol pumps must refuse service to two-wheeler riders without helmets.

Violators in this case, can face up to a year in jail or a fine of Rs 5,000.

In the end, the milkman got his fuel, the pump lost its licence, and Indore gained yet another entry in the ever-growing anthology of “jugaad”.

Kanpur man’s ‘pothole lounge’

A man in Kanpur has taken “lying down on the job” to a whole new level, literally. After his daughter slipped and fell on a pothole-ridden road leading to Anand South City, he protested by lying down in a pool of muddy water on that spot.

Complete with a mat and pillow, this wasn’t any average road protest, it was a full-on “aqua nap.”

In a video that’s now going viral, the man explains, “The road hasn’t been built for months. I’ve contacted many officials, the councillor, the minister, the MLA, but no one is listening. What can we do? Children go to school through this route. My daughter slipped today. Everyone’s children walk this road.”

While lying in the pothole, he even shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” reminding everyone that sometimes, even patriotism involves a bit of mud wrestling.