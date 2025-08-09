From schools to prisons, border posts to orphanages, India celebrates Raksha Bandhan

People from different communities tie 'rakhi' to each other on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, in Nadia, West Bengal, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.
The joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan celebrated with a special assembly at Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata, to honour the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters.
Girls tie 'rakhis' to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, at Attari-Wagah Border, in Amritsar district, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.
Students of SPK Jain Futuristic Academy celebrate Rakshabandhan with National Disaster Response Force personnel.
A woman ties a 'rakhi' to her brother, an inmate at Bhopal Central Jail, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, in Bhopal, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.
Children celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival at an orphanage, in Jammu, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.