From schools to prisons, border posts to orphanages, India celebrates Raksha Bandhan

1 6 PTI

People from different communities tie 'rakhi' to each other on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, in Nadia, West Bengal, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

2 6 Amit Datta

The joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan celebrated with a special assembly at Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata, to honour the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters.

3 6 PTI

Girls tie 'rakhis' to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, at Attari-Wagah Border, in Amritsar district, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

4 6 Amit Datta

Students of SPK Jain Futuristic Academy celebrate Rakshabandhan with National Disaster Response Force personnel.

5 6 PTI

A woman ties a 'rakhi' to her brother, an inmate at Bhopal Central Jail, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, in Bhopal, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

6 6 PTI

Children celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival at an orphanage, in Jammu, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

