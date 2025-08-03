BFFs on a plate: Bengali food combos that define every kind of friendship

Friendship comes in many flavours. From sweet and spicy to dramatic and dependable. And in Bengal, you will find these bonds best expressed not just in hearts, but on plates. From rainy-day comfort foods to roadside snacks, Bengali cuisine is full of pairs that stick together like real-life besties. This Friendship Day, My Kolkata celebrates the legendary duos that have stood the test of time, reminding us that the best friendships are the ones that feed your soul.

Luchi and Kosha Mangsho: The dramatic best friends

One’s full of spice, the other’s soft but puffed up with excitement. Luchi and kosha mangsho are the kind of friends who get invited to every family function and never disappoint. They hype each other up and turn an ordinary Sunday into a celebration. Kosha mangsho brings the spice, luchi keeps it light, and together, they are the duo who will always make sure you are well-fed and excited about it.

Ilish bhaja and khichuri: The comfort friends

When the world gets gloomy, you call these two. Khichuri is the warm hug, ilish bhaja is the crispy reassurance. They are the friends who come over with a flask of tea, a playlist of Rabindrasangeet and a deep understanding of your monsoon mood. Their bond is mellow but strong, like old friends who never left, no matter how much time passed.

Ilish-er tel and gorom bhaat: The friends who are soulmates

This is the kind of friendship that doesn’t need loud conversations. Just a dollop of hilsa oil on steaming rice and it seems like it was made for each other. Gorom bhaat is the quiet nurturer, while ilish-er tel carries years of memory in a few golden drops. They don’t need the spotlight. Their connection is deep, old and full of flavour.

Paratha and alur dum: The chaddi-buddies

This pair is your go-to for weekend brunch. Alur dum always has some drama with its spicy and thick gravy. The paratha is warm, flaky and ready to roll with anything. Together, they are a duo that is fuss-free and low-maintenance. The paratha wraps the soft alu with some gravy and satisfies your soul and hunger. They are the chaddi-buddies who are just too comfortable with each other and co-exist like they are one.

Chaa and thanda luchi: The unlikely friendship that just works

You wouldn’t expect these two to be best friends, but here they are forever bonded. Chaa brings warmth and conversation, while cold luchi, leftover from breakfast, or the night before, offers quiet replenishment. They are poles apart, but come together to make something nostalgic and comfortable. Not flashy, not perfect but still a strong bond.

Bread and butter with sugar: The dependable childhood friends

You grew up with them. They were in your tiffin box, your morning rush, your quick fix before tuition. Bread, butter and sugar are the ones who have seen your sleepy eyes, your school crush tears and your first attempts at adulting. They are still around with low effort, high comfort, and always just right when you don’t know what else to turn to.

Panta bhat and alu bhorta: The rooted, old-soul friends

These two are wise, calm and grounded. Panta bhat is the cool-headed one, and alu bhorta brings spice and opinion. They are not everyone’s first choice, but for those who know them, they are a team that can create wonders.

Alur chop and muri: The street-smart, para-sidekick duo

This is friendship found in adda corners, under yellow street lights and around tea stalls. Alur chop is fiery, crispy and full of attitude. Muri is the calm balance, always there to keep things grounded. They are the kind of friends who turn casual hangouts into mini celebrations, who know the lyrics to every old song and the way home in every shortcut. They are also low-maintenance as they don’t even need a plate, just a thonga.

Chutney and Papad: The spicy end-credit friends

They show up right at the end, but steal the show every time. Chutney is sweet, sharp and unpredictable. Papad is crisp, snappy and always welcome. They are the friends who finish your sentences, your meal and your worries. Full of crunch and crackle, they add the punch and fun to any meal!

