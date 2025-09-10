Six lesser-known restaurants to visit for a hearty Bengali meal in Kolkata

Attention big eaters, the dining-out experience has just got better in Kolkata with limitless helpings and scrumptious thalis of Bengali delicacies at restaurants ahead of Puja. What’s better? Eating to your heart’s content at these places won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Here’s where you must head for a hearty Bengali meal this month in the City of Joy.

Hello Bengal by Hatari

Imagine sitting in a bungalow-style space, reminiscent of old Kolkata bonedi bari, while a buffet piled high with comforting dishes awaits you. At Hello Bengal, the spread comprises more than 15 items ranging from Egg Devil and Beguni to Doi Katla and Rajnandini Basanti Nazakat Pulao.

· Unlimited buffet

· Over 15 classic dishes

· Rs 699 per person

Where: D19, Uday Shankar Sarani Rd, Golf Green

When: 12pm onwards

Call: 7980974490

Babu Culture

If you’re craving a compact but soulful meal, Babu Culture’s mini thali should be on your bucket list. It’s perfect for a quick lunch or when you want a little taste of everything without compromising on your daily calorie count.

· Starts at Rs 399

· Fish Roll, Beguni, Moong Dal, Papad, Rosogolla are the top draws

· Non-vegetarian options include Bhetki Paturi, Katla Kalia, Chicken.

Where: Dover Lane, Sodepur, Narendrapur, Salt Lake Sector-2

Call: 8420909829

Soul of Bengal

Boasting two outlets in Kasba and Southern Avenue, Soul of Bengal brings together tradition and innovation in a way that feels nostalgic — home-cooked meals have been curated into sharable thalis. The menu includes options such as Didu’r Thaali, Masi’r Thaali, Pisi’r Thaali, Ilish Thaali, Epar Opar Thaali, Chicken Monohori Thaali, and Mangso Thaali. Thalis can be shared or ordered as unlimited portions for individual diners.

· Thalis start at Rs 249

· Shareable or unlimited options

· Special occasion bookings at no extra cost

Where: Southern Avenue & Ruby, Kasba

Call: 9330820750

Sorshe Posto

For just Rs 299, you get a wholesome Bengali meal in the heart of North Kolkata. From Bhetki Paturi to Chingri Malai Curry and finishing with Payesh, this quaint restaurant in Hatibagan is also a favourite among the Instagram crowd for its aesthetic looks.

· Thali at Rs 299

· Instagrammable interiors

· 40 per cent off on beverages

Where: Hatibagan, North Kolkata

Call: 9830088779

Usha Restaurant

For more than four decades, Usha Restaurant has been a landmark in Kolkata’s food scene, dishing out hearty thalis without fail. The grand thali at this eatery packs in everything — rice, dal, kosha mangsho, and sweets — all for a modest Rs 299. If you value food that’s simple and satisfying, this is where you must head to.

· Grand feast for Rs 299

· 10 items including chicken, fish, and mutton

· Old-school taste, dependable service

Where: Ballygunge, Lake Terrace

Call: 06292293449

Dipikar Kitchen

Don’t let the no-frills exterior fool you — Dipikar Kitchen near KPC Hospital in Jadavpur is where you’ll find some of the most innovative yet deeply traditional Bengali thalis. Chicken Ala Kiev and Basanti Polao with Daab Chingri to Sorse Ilish and Bhetki Cheesy Kabiraji, the menu blends tradition with modern culinary takes. The Rajokiyo Thali offers a full Bengali experience with multiple curries, fried items, rice, dal, sweets, and more.

· Thalis start at Rs 160

· Rajokiyo Thali for a complete Bengali food experience

· Fusion gems like Bhetki Cheesy Kabiraji

Where: Jadavpur

Call: 8013505419, 96748 56732