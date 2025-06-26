MasterChef Subhojit Sen dishes out secrets to a foolproof Kolkata-style biryani

If you have heard about MasterChef Subhojit Sen, you might have also heard about his ‘Safed Biryani’. The owner of the cloud kitchen, ‘The Harmony Pot’, started his career as a home chef during the lockdown, when he started delivering a very flavourful yet subtle Kolkata-style chicken biryani from home. A little tweak to the biryani gave birth to what he is known for today — safed biryani. In a recent YouTube video, Subhojit shared a foolproof recipe of his Kolkata-style chicken biryani without gatekeeping his secret ingredients.

“I do not believe in keeping recipes a secret. Even I learnt it from somewhere and have adapted it to achieve perfection through trial and error, and experimentation. While learning, I realised that people hardly explain the ‘why’ behind a method. I have tried my best to explain that in my video,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subhojit Sen

But how is his safed biryani different from the Kolkata biryani? The safed biryani is a lighter version of the original dish. While it has the meat and potato with the rice, it is lighter on the stomach. “The magic is all in the yakhni,” said Subhojit.

“During the lockdown, in April 2020, I made biryani when people couldn’t go to restaurants. The first lot sold like hot cakes and people asked for more!” said the chef who made it to the Top 9 on MasterChef India Season 8. Sharing the recipe with a detailed step-by-step guide, he claims that anyone can make this chicken biryani without much hassle.

Ingredients

Rice: 1kg

Chicken: 1kg (150-180g pieces)

Sunrise Biryani Masala: 2tsp + 3tsp

Red Chilli Powder: 1tsp

Curd: 100g

Onion: 350g

Ginger, Garlic & Green Chilli Paste: 80g (equal parts of each)

Potatoes: 7-8 pieces (70-80g each)

Saffron: a pinch

Yellow Food Colour: ¼tsp

Ghee: 100g

Khoya Kheer (grated): 50g

Alu Bukhara: 8 – 10pieces

Refined Oil: 1 cup

Milk: 150g

Rose Water: 25g

Kewra Water: 25g

Salt: to taste

Method