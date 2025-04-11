Toast to the new year: Two Bengal-inspired beverages to usher in Poila Baisakh

As we count down to Poila Baisakh, what better way to toast to new beginnings than with a sip of flavours rooted deep in Bengali soil? Crafted by mixologist Dipankar Chakraborty of LMNO_Q, these drinks are more than just refreshments — they’re a tribute to the region’s vibrant palate and cultural soul. Check out the recipes as the drinks master shares his secret recipes with My Kolkata.
Aam Shotto Whiskey Sour
Aam Shotto Whiskey Sour is a juicy mango and bourbon sour with a hint of panch phoron spice. “Rooted in Bengali flavours of panch phoron, this is the drink where comfort meets spices. In Bengal, mango is an emotion, and that’s what we are capturing here – earthy, exotic and intriguing,” said Chakraborty.
Ingredients
- Jim Beam: 60ml
- Aam shotto cubes: 5 cubes
- Mango juice: 20ml
- Lime juice: 10ml
- Sugar syrup: 5ml
- Tabasco: 4 drops
- Gondhoraj lime wedge: 1 wedge
- Egg sub drops: 3 drops
- Garnish: Aam shotto roll, chilli strands
Method
- Muddle Aam Shotto
- Add mango juice and stir to mix
- Fill the tin with ice
- Add all ingredients and shake
- Double strain over a large ice cube or sphere
- Garnish with aam shotto roll and chilli strands
Bengal Breeze
It is a refreshing cooler of tender coconut water, litchi and Gondhoraj. “Poila Baisakh is all about freshness and prosperity, so what better than these refreshing ingredients that cool you down and re-energise you at the same time. Alongside the most special ingredient, Gondhoraj lebu, which defines the essence of Bengali summers and flavours,” the mixologist said.
Ingredients
- Litchi puree: 30ml
- Litchi juice: 60ml
- Gondhoraj lime juice: 15ml
- Tender coconut water: 120ml
Method
- Add the litchi puree, litchi juice and gondhoraj lime
- Stir to mix
- Put lots of ice
- Top it up with the tender coconut water
- Shake it well
- Garnish and serve