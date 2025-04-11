Toast to the new year: Two Bengal-inspired beverages to usher in Poila Baisakh

As we count down to Poila Baisakh, what better way to toast to new beginnings than with a sip of flavours rooted deep in Bengali soil? Crafted by mixologist Dipankar Chakraborty of LMNO_Q, these drinks are more than just refreshments — they’re a tribute to the region’s vibrant palate and cultural soul. Check out the recipes as the drinks master shares his secret recipes with My Kolkata.

Aam Shotto Whiskey Sour

Aam Shotto Whiskey Sour is a juicy mango and bourbon sour with a hint of panch phoron spice. “Rooted in Bengali flavours of panch phoron, this is the drink where comfort meets spices. In Bengal, mango is an emotion, and that’s what we are capturing here – earthy, exotic and intriguing,” said Chakraborty.

Ingredients

Jim Beam: 60ml

Aam shotto cubes: 5 cubes

Mango juice: 20ml

Lime juice: 10ml

Sugar syrup: 5ml

Tabasco: 4 drops

Gondhoraj lime wedge: 1 wedge

Egg sub drops: 3 drops

Garnish: Aam shotto roll, chilli strands

Method

Muddle Aam Shotto

Add mango juice and stir to mix

Fill the tin with ice

Add all ingredients and shake

Double strain over a large ice cube or sphere

Garnish with aam shotto roll and chilli strands

Bengal Breeze

It is a refreshing cooler of tender coconut water, litchi and Gondhoraj. “Poila Baisakh is all about freshness and prosperity, so what better than these refreshing ingredients that cool you down and re-energise you at the same time. Alongside the most special ingredient, Gondhoraj lebu, which defines the essence of Bengali summers and flavours,” the mixologist said.

Ingredients

Litchi puree: 30ml

Litchi juice: 60ml

Gondhoraj lime juice: 15ml

Tender coconut water: 120ml

Method