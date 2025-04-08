Kolkata eateries are dishing out sumptuous Bengali feasts for Poila Baisakh

No Bengali celebration is complete without a feast, and Nabo Borsho is no different. Festive times means a traditional feast with all the Bangali favourites from jhuri aloo bhaja to mishti doi. Ahead of Poila Baisakh, My Kolkata explored the city’s restaurants to check out what’s on offer on the festive menus. Here are a few options to consider for your Poila Baisakh special meal.

Polo Floatel

A view of the Hooghly and an elaborate, authentic Bengali meal, what else could you ask for for the first fest of the Bengali New Year? Available from April 13-15, Polo Floatel’s special menu, The Forgotten Flavours of Bengal includes Posto Mangsho, Misthi Macher Malai Curry, a delectable misti doi and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: Rs 1,799 for one

Address: Kolkata Jetty 9, 10, Strand Rd, B.B.D. Bagh

YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric

On April 15, YAYAvar, at Hyatt Centric in Ballygunge has not one but two specials planned. There is a set menu for lunch with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, and includes Posto Bora, Luchi-Aloo Dum, Gondhoraj Paneer, Chicken Duckbunglow, Kosha Mangsho, and more The set menu is available for lunch from 12.30pm - 3.30pm and dinner from 7.30pm. There is also a dinner buffet spread that has dishes like Mangshor Jhol, Fish Fry, Doi Murgi, and a whole lot more, available from 7.30pm onwards.

Price: Set menu for Rs 1,099 (veg) and Rs 1,499 (non veg); Dinner buffet for Rs 1,599

Address: 17, Garcha 1st Ln, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge

Bonne Femme

Bonne Femme in Gariahat has become a popular outlet on Instagram thanks to their innovative dishes like the Pumpkin Roast Biryani. This time they have Signature Baishaki Platters available from April 11-15 with vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes including Narkel Mochar Chop, Mushroom Channa Masala, Gondhoraj Crucifer Au Gratin, Royal Mutton Cuttled, Chicken Dak Bungalow, Swaralipi Fish, and more. Both platters come with Blueberry Misti Doi and are also available for delivery on Swiggy and Zomato.

Price: Rs 699 for veg, Rs 899 for non-veg

Address: 139A, Rash Behari Ave, Ballygunge

SOCIAL

Park Street SOCIAL has also joined in the Poila Baisakh fun with their special menu, The Calcutta Edit. The special dishes will be available as combos on April 14 and 15 and feature items like Kasundi Bekti, Fish Fry Burgers, and Calcutta Biryani. Dishes that you shouldn’t miss are the Chicken A La Kiev and a clever reimagination of the classic chelo kebab called Chalo Let’s Chelo.

Price: Rs 1,000-1500 for two, depending on the combo you choose

Address: Russel St Social ,BFL Bangur Estate, 1A, next to India's Hobby Centre, Park Street area

Oh! Calcutta

Like every festive occasion, Oh! Calcutta is rolling out its special buffets, this time from April 12 onwards. Head over to any of the city outlets to enjoy a spread with Anglo Indian Mutton Cutlet, Kosha Enchor, Chringri Malar Curry, Bekti fry, Chitol Macher Muitha, Sajnekhali Mangsher Jhol, and more. Be sure to get your reservations done at the earliest.

Price: Lunch buffet on April 12-13: Rs 1,275 per person; Lunch buffet on April 14, and lunch and dinner buffet on April 15: Rs 1,575 per person

For reservations: Call 9330627510 (Forum Mall), 9330627512 (Silver Spring)

Address: Forum Mall, 10/3, Elgin Rd, Sreepally, Bhowanipore; Silver Spring 3rd Floor, T-1, T-2 (EM Bypass), 5, JBS Haldane Ave

Five and Dime

Five and Dime in Sector V has a delectable Poila Baisakh buffet available on April 15. Salads and chaats begin the meal, while the appetisers include Narkol Chana satay, Kumro Phuler Bora, Egg Devil, Fish Cutlet, Kanchalonka Chicken Paturi, and more. For the mains, pair your luchi and Basanti pulao with Cholar Dal, Monohora Dal, Beguni, Jhuri Aloo Bhaja, Enchor Dalna, and more, before moving on to the stars of the show — Desi Murgir Jhol, Mutton Dakbunglow, Shile Bata Chingri. End the experience with some Chutney, Mishti Doi and Payesh.

Price: Rs 1,199 per head.

Address: Bhawan right turn, Landmark- Webel Bhawan, E-2/4 & 2/5, Rooftop, The Meridian Building From Webel, GP Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar

Yellow Turtle

At the Yellow Turtle, Poila Baisakh offerings are all about thalis, with special thalis on offer till April 15. Enjoy the Special Bangaliana Thali, which includes Desi Murgir Jhol, Enchor Chingri, Fish Fry, and Kochi Panthar Jhol (for the mutton thali), Sorshe Pomfret (for the fish thali). If you want to go for a royal feast, check out the Bangaliana Maharaja Thali (in pic) with chicken, mutton, jumbo prawn malai curry, and all the works.

Price: Bangaliana Thali for Rs 399 (chicken), Rs 599 (mutton) and Rs 699 (fish); Bangaliana Maharaja Thali Rs 1,299

Address: P- 596, Golpark, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, Hindustan Park, Ballygunge

Holiday Inn

A grand buffet awaits at Holiday Inn this Poila Baisakh. The hotel near the airport is serving up Pyaaz Posto Bora, Fowl Cutlet, Morog Pulao, Pur Bhara Doi Potol, Chingri Malai Monohora, Sorshe Bhapa Pabda, Sil a Bata Lal Mangsher Jhol, at a special price inspired by the year of the Bengali calendar. This offer is available on April 15 for lunch from 12.30pm - 3:30pm and dinner from 5.30pm - 11.30pm.

Price: Rs 1,432 per person

Address: Biswa Bangla Sarani, near City Centre 2, Dash Drone, Newtown

That Place - Bowl & Bar

That Place - Bowl & Bar on Shakespeare Sarani is a great spot to enjoy a Poila Baisakh outing with friends. A bit of bowling and festive drinks makes for the perfect combo along with Bengali dishes on offer including Gondhoraj Lemon Fish Fry, Beetroot Mocha’r Chop, Kochi Pathar Jhol, Bekti Macher Tel Jhol. The special dishes are available till April 15.

Price: Rs 1,500 approx for two

Address: 3rd Floor, 40, Shakespeare Point, Shakespeare Sarani Rd, above Reliance Trends, Elgin