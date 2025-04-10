MasterChef Subhojit Sen shares party-starting starter recipes for Poila Baisakh

Planning on cooking at home this Poila Baisakh? Make something unique and surprise your friends and family with these starter recipes by MasterChef Subhojit Sen. The #cookgineer, who runs the cloud kitchen The Harmony Pot, is known for his interesting twists to traditional recipes. Ahead of the Bengali New Year, he shares recipes for a quick Aamsotto-stuffed Chhanar Chop and a crispy Loitta with butter garlic coriander sauce.

Aamsotto-stuffed Chhanar Chop

Sharing the recipe, Subhojit says, “This vegetarian recipe gets ready in 15 minutes. You can make it either with aamsotto (mango leather) or kumrosotto (pumpkin leather).”

Ingredients

Grated full cream paneer: 200gm

Aamsotto (mango leather): 2-3 sheets

One medium-sized chopped onion

Cumin powder: ¼ tsp

Garam masala powder: ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder: ⅛ tsp

Kasuri meethi: 1 tsp

Breadcrumbs: 1-2 cups

Salt as per taste

Any white oil for frying

Method

Grate the paneer and add cumin, garam masala, red chilli powders, salt, chopped onions and kasuri methi. Mix well

Cut the aamsotto into small pieces

Make a small disc out of the grated paneer mixture and place one small piece of the mango leather in the centre

Now make small balls from the grated paneer, keeping the mango leather piece intact in the centre

Coat the balls with breadcrumbs and fry in hot oil, and serve with any dip of your choice

You can watch the full recipe here.

Crispy Loitta (Bombay Duck) with butter garlic coriander sauce

“This fried Bombay Duck recipe is going to be your next favourite,” says the chef. Boneless Bombay duck coated with cornflakes and served with buttery garlicky coriander sauce makes for a perfect non-vegetarian starter.

Ingredients

For the fish fry:

Bombay duck: 8pcs (deboned)

Ginger garlic paste: 1tbsp

Black pepper powder: ½ tsp

Chopped coriander leaves: 1tbsp

Cornflakes: 1tbsp

Panko breadcrumbs: 1tbsp

Eggs: 1-2pcs

Oil to fry

Salt to taste

For the sauce:

Butter: 2tbps

Dry chillies: 1-2 slitted

Chopped garlic: 2tbsp

Chopped coriander: 2tbsp

Cornstarch: 1tbsp

Method

Marinate the fish with ginger garlic paste, chopped coriander leaves, salt and black pepper powder

Coat the fish in beaten egg and then in the breadcrumbs and panko mix

Fry both sides in hot oil until crispy and golden brown

For the sauce, in a pan, drop and melt the butter

Add the slit chillies, chopped garlic and coriander. Sauté for a few seconds

Make a cornflour slurry and add to the pan

Add salt and let it thicken

Pour the sauce on the fish and serve hot

Watch the full recipe here.