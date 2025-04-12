Pikturenama’s Madhusree Basu shares a delightful pulao and fish recipe for Poila Baisakh

A homecooked meal with the company of your loved ones is the perfect way to celebrate Bengali New Year. This Poila Baisakh, make something comforting and flavourful like a fragrant Gondhoraj Pulao and a flavourful Dhonepata Machh Bhapa. Need a recipe? Food content creator Madhusree Basu, aka Pikturenama, has got you covered.
Gondhoraj Pulao
Gondhoraj, the king of lemons, when added to Banshkati or Basmati rice makes for a unique pulao. Madhushree Basu explains, “A light, fragrant Gondhoraj ghol pulao that perfectly balances citrus, spice, and subtle sweetness is proof that simple ingredients, when used right, can create magic on a plate.”
Ingredients
- Banshkati rice (or basmati): 1 cup
- Yoghurt: 100gm
- Gondhoraj lemon: 1 large
- Gondhoraj lemon leaves: 3 pieces
- Peppercorns: 10 pieces
- Cashews: A handful
- Raisins: A handful
- Salt to taste
- Sugar to taste
- Ghee: 4tbsp
Method
- Soak the rice in water and keep for 30 minutes. Drain the water completely
- Take a mixing bowl, and mix the yoghurt with 1 cup of water and the rind of one Gondhoraj lemon
- Now measure out the liquid quantity. Add more water to make the liquid quantity exactly double of the quantity of rice
- Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and add the black peppercorns. Fry the cashews until golden, then add the raisins and sauté for a few seconds
- Now add the rice and gently stir-fry until each grain is coated in ghee and turns slightly translucent
- To this, add the prepared ghol. Stir in the salt, sugar, black pepper pods, and slit green chilies. Green chilies are optional
- Cover and cook on low heat until the rice is tender and fully absorbs the liquid
- Once the rice is cooked, place the Gondhoraj lemon leaves on top. Tear them and then place them
- Cover the pan again and let it rest for 5-10 minutes to allow the aroma to infuse
- Squeeze the lemon juice and then fluff the rice gently and serve warm with Dhonepata Machh Bhapa
Dhonepata Maachh Bhapa
Dhonepata Bhapa Maachh is a great dish to pair with the Gondhoraj Pulao. Rich and flavourful, this dish can be made with rohu or katla.
Ingredients
● Katla or Rohu fish: 5-6 pieces (preferably fresh)
● Coriander leaves (with stems): 1 handful
● Green chillies: 2 (adjust to taste)
● Garlic cloves: 4-5
● Plain yogurt: 2tbsp
● Mustard oil: 1tbsp (plus more for cooking)
● Salt to taste
● Turmeric powder: 1 tsp
● Green chillies (slit): 2-4
● Water as needed (to adjust consistency)
Method
Prepare the marinade:
- In a blender, make a paste using the coriander leaves, green chillies, and garlic cloves
- In a bowl, mix the fish pieces with the prepared paste, yogurt, 1 tbsp mustard oil, salt, and turmeric powder
- Let it marinate for 10–15 minutes
To cook the fish:
- Heat mustard oil in a kadai or deep pan until it begins to smoke lightly, then reduce the heat
- Add the marinated fish along with the marinade to the pan
- Gently mix to combine and coat the fish well
- Cover the pan and cook on low heat for 15–20 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and the raw smell of garlic and coriander disappears
- If the gravy is too thick, add a little water to adjust the consistency
- Add the split green chilies and simmer for an additional 2–3 minutes
- Remove from heat and serve hot with steamed rice