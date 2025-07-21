Karnataka has the king’s cup, but where else does India’s coffee come from?

India is not just consuming more coffee; it’s also growing it in abundance. Ranked among the top-10 coffee-producing countries in the world, India grows both Arabica and Robusta varieties, with a leaning towards the latter. But. where exactly does all this coffee come from and who produces what? My Kolkata spoke to Kolkata-based coffee expert Prateek Didwania for an insider’s guide to India’s coffee and the estates filling your morning cup.

Karnataka: India’s coffee heartland

Karnataka produces over 70 per cent of the country’s coffee, thanks to the ideal terrain and climate offered by the Western Ghats Shutterstock

“India produces both Arabica and Robusta, with Robusta having a much larger share. If you look at the data, domestic coffee production in India would be somewhere around 4 lakh metric tonnes,” said Didwania, who imparts ‘unfiltered coffee gyan’ on his Instagram.

If there’s one particular state you need to thank for your brew, it’s Karnataka. The state produces over 70 per cent of the country’s coffee, thanks to the ideal terrain and climate offered by the Western Ghats. “The altitude in regions like Coorg, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan ranges from between 900 to 1,500 metres above sea level (MASL), a perfect condition for both Arabica and Robusta beans,” said Didwania.

Leading the charts is Coorg, which alone accounts for nearly 45 per cent of India’s coffee production. Most of this is Robusta, but the higher slopes also produce quality Arabica. Following closely is Chikmagalur, which contributes around 20–25 per cent to India’s total coffee output. Hassan rounds out the trio, adding another 5 per cent.

Several estates from Karnataka, like Baba Budangiri Estate Coffee, Baarbara, Sankaleshwar, Kelachandra and Sangameshwar, are now well-known for producing speciality coffees, some of which are exported or served in premium cafés across India.

Kerala: The second-largest producer

Kerala’s coffee culture is in line with sustainable and organic farming practices Shutterstock

Next on the map is Kerala, which produces about 20 per cent of India’s coffee. The key regions here are Wayanad and parts of Idukki, which benefit from heavy rainfall and shaded plantations. The state primarily grows Robusta, although Arabica can be found in smaller pockets.

Kerala’s coffee culture is in line with sustainable and organic farming practices. Many small estates have begun experimenting with fermentation techniques and micro-lots, slowly gaining attention in the speciality coffee circuit.

Tamil Nadu: A historic producer with niche appeal

A coffee plant at a garden in Yercaud, Tamil Nadu Shutterstock

Tamil Nadu produces around 5 per cent of India’s coffee and is home to the famous Nilgiri Hills and the Shevaroy Hills, both of which are known for their cool climate and rich soil. Arabica is the dominant variety here, grown at elevations between 1,000-1,500 MASL.

While smaller in scale, the region has historical significance in India’s coffee journey and continues to supply beans to domestic and international roasters looking for soft, aromatic profiles.

The rest: Eastern and central India’s emerging beans

Many other Indian states are amping up coffee production Shutterstock

The remainder of India’s coffee comes from a mix of northeastern states, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra. These regions are now finding their footing with small farms, cooperative efforts, and a focus on indigenous coffee practices.

In the northeast, coffee is being grown in states like Nagaland and Meghalaya. Andhra Pradesh’s Araku Valley has already made a mark globally for its organic coffee movement, driven by tribal communities. Maharashtra’s coffee comes mostly from the Chandrapur and Gadchiroli regions, while Odisha is home to budding plantations in the Koraput district.

These states might not be contributing heavily just yet, but their growth points towards a better future for the coffee movement and industry, making it more than just a southern product in India.