Joy and relief as Israel and Hamas agree on ceasefire and hostage return

1 9 A man, wearing shirt in the colours of the U.S. flag, and a woman, wearing an Israeli flag across her shoulders, celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, at the "Hostages square", in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 9, 2025. (Photos: Reuters)

Israelis and Palestinians rejoiced on Thursday after a ceasefire and hostage deal were announced under the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to end the war in Gaza.

The enemies were expected to sign the agreement at noon in the region (0900 GMT) in the Egyptian beach resort of Sharm el-Sheikh where they negotiated the biggest step yet taken to end two years of devastating warfare.

A source briefed on details of the agreement said Israeli hostages may be released as soon as Saturday and troops will begin withdrawing from Gaza within 24 hours.

Israel's security cabinet and government are due to hold meetings on the agreement at 5 p.m. Israel time (1400 GMT).

Palestinians and the families of Israeli hostages broke into wild celebrations after news emerged of the pact.

In Gaza, where most of the more than 2 million people have been displaced by Israeli bombing, young men applauded in the devastated streets, even as Israeli strikes continued.

3 9 A person wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump waves an Israeli flag with a yellow ribbon in the center, as people celebrate after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, at the "Hostages square", in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 9, 2025.

'All of the Gaza strip is happy'

"Thank God for the ceasefire, the end of bloodshed and killing," said Abdul Majeed Abd Rabbo in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. "I am not the only one happy, all of the Gaza Strip is happy, all the Arab people, all of the world is happy with the ceasefire and the end of bloodshed."

Einav Zaugauker, whose son Matan is one of the last hostages, rejoiced in Tel Aviv's so-called Hostages Square, where families of those seized in the Hamas attack that sparked the war two years ago have gathered to demand their return.

"I can't breathe, I can't breathe, I can't explain what I'm feeling ... it's crazy," she said, speaking in the red glow of a celebratory flare.

"What do I say to him? What do I do? Hug and kiss him," she said. "Just tell him that I love him, that's it. And to see his eyes sink into mine ... It's overwhelming — this is the relief."

5 9 A person wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump holds an Israeli flag and a heart-shaped ballon, as people celebrate after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, at the "Hostages square", in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 9, 2025.

Still, Gaza residents said Israeli strikes on three Gaza City suburbs continued overnight and in the morning hours of Thursday, residents said. Lines of smoke rose over Shejaia, Tuffah and Zeitoun in the early hours of Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli military warned north Gaza residents against returning to their areas saying the territory remains a "dangerous combat zone."

20-point framework

Just a day after the second anniversary of Hamas militants' cross-border attack that triggered Israel's devastating assault on Gaza, indirect talks in Egypt yielded an agreement on the initial stage of Trump’s 20-point framework.

But the agreement announced by Trump late on Wednesday was short on detail and left many unresolved questions that could yet lead to its collapse.

Still yet to be hammered out are plans to govern Gaza after the war, and the ultimate fate of Hamas, which has rejected Israel's demands that it give up its weapons.

7 9 Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, reacts during a celebration after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on Truth Social.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the deal "a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel."

But far-right members of his coalition have long opposed any deal with Hamas. One, of them, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, said that Hamas must be destroyed once the hostages are returned. He said he would not vote in favour of a ceasefire deal, although he stopped short of threatening to bring down Netanyahu's coalition government.

Hamas says deal includes prisoner-hostage swap

More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led militants stormed through Israeli towns on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing 251 hostages.

In parallel, Israel's military has waged campaigns that have tipped the balance of power in the Middle East in its favour, killing the leaders of Hezbollah in a campaign in Lebanon and top Iranian commanders in a 12-day war against Iran.

But global outrage has mounted against Israel's assault, leaving it internationally isolated. Multiple rights experts, scholars and a U.N. inquiry say it amounts to genocide. Israel calls its actions self-defence after the 2023 Hamas attack.

9 9 People celebrate, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, at the "Hostages square", in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 9, 2025.

Netanyahu and Trump spoke by phone and congratulated each other on an "historic achievement," and the Israeli prime minister invited the U.S. president to address Israel’s parliament, according to Netanyahu's office.

The next phase of Trump's plan calls for an international body led by Trump and including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to play a role in Gaza's post-war administration.

Arab countries which back the plan say it must lead to eventual independence for a Palestinian state, which Netanyahu says will never happen.

