Payesh to pani puri: The weird and wonderful world of Maggi recipes

Feeling hungry at 3am? Have some Maggi. Living away from home? Make Maggi. Raining outside? A hot bowl of Maggi sounds good. Chilly winter evening? Maggi again!

From enjoying a half-frozen Maggi ‘cake’ in school to sharing cheesy Maggi with friends from an electric kettle, it’s a dish that fills you up, lifts your mood and creates lasting memories. And the internet is buzzing with bizarre and unique ways to enjoy your favourite instant noodles. Maggi bhel, tandoori Maggi, stir-fried Maggi, egg Maggi, Szechwan Maggi, chicken and vegetables Maggi — the list goes on.

But have you ever tried Maggi made with beer? Or a Maggi pani-puri? Who knew Maggi mixes could go this wild? Here’s a list of unusual Maggi recipes to add some oddity to your life.

Maggi Shake

We’ve all tried chocolate, mango, and strawberry shakes. Recently, the internet has been crazy about matcha milkshakes. But have you ever heard of a Maggi shake?

If you’re feeling adventurous and want to try something new, take a packet of boiled Maggi and its masala and put them into your blender. Blend everything together, pour it into a glass, and enjoy the surprise!

Pani puri Maggi

Imagine strands of Maggi floating in mint and tamarind water. It’s a strange and unappetising experiment that defies all logic — just regular Maggi dunked in panipuri water, leaving your senses completely confused. You can’t help but wonder why anyone thought this was a good idea.

Chai Wali Maggi

To all the chai lovers, get ready for a surprising twist that could change how you view your favourite tea forever. Who needs soup or sauce when you can enjoy spicy, salty noodles in sweet, milky chai? It’s the ultimate fusion dish nobody asked for, but here it is.

Maggi Payesh

Payesh — the beloved Bengali sweet dish that fills the house with joy on special occasions. For many of us, each mouthful is a remembrance of our mothers or grandmothers stirring the pot to make every celebration extra special. But why should we be traditional? Why not switch out the rice for noodles and enjoy a fun and tasty version of kheer?

Maggi Roti wrap

Roti or chapati, a staple for every Indian, is usually enjoyed with vegetables or chicken curry. But why not wrap a roti with Maggi instead? That wouldn’t be weird at all, right?

Milk and beer Maggi

Just when you thought Maggi recipes couldn’t get any weirder, in comes milk and beer Maggi. Because why use plain water when you can soak your noodles in a mix that’s part breakfast and part party?

Maggi Masala Rum

Of all the cocktail mixes, Maggi masala rum is the daring new punch you need to try. Simply rim your glass with Maggi masala, fill it with ice, pour in your favourite white rum, and add a splash of Maggi broth. Voilà, you just made the perfect beverage to show off (or confuse) friends and family at your next weekend gathering.