Warmth in every bite: 5 easy-to-make winter recipes from the ’gram

Winter is officially at its peak in Kolkata, and so is the craving for food that feels like a warm hug served on a platter.

From piping hot kochuris to succulent mutton cooked with methi saag, winter brings to household kitchens a variety of dishes exclusive to the weather.

To save you the scrolling and the guesswork for that one recipe you might want to try, My Kolkata has handpicked five easy-to-make special dishes from Instagram — these are quick, fuss-free and perfect for your cravings on a chilly day.

Replace noodles with chura matar

When temperature drops, we instinctively seek a bowl of steaming noodles—easy to make and comforting. But what if we said there was a healthier alternative you won't regret trying? Take some chura or flattened rice and peas, cook them in a pan with spices, and serve warm. For an easy guide, follow the recipe by home cook and content creator Shivangi Dubey, who advises adding roasted peanuts as well.

Why stick to separate dishes when every vegetable can be tossed into dal?

As the cold weather sets in, our kitchen countertop starts brimming with more seasonal greens. From cauliflower, carrots, to peas, every dish carries at least one of these. How about mixing them up for a healthy and tasty winter dish? Content creator Ishika shares a vegetable dal recipe that feels like home. For the much-needed protein, add some fried paneer to it.

The undisputed winter king: Kochuri and cauliflower curry

Imagine a freezing Sunday morning and a plate of kochuri and fulkopir dalna (cauliflower curry) on the table. You can prepare it at home. All you need are basic ingredients and a dash of courage. As Subham advises, you may add bits of paneer to your curry.

Chana dal and methi saag in mutton? It works like a charm

Mutton curry and winter are a match made in heaven. As one shivers in the cold breeze, a plate of rice and steaming mutton jhol works like magic. But have you ever tried giving a spin to your usual mutton recipes? MasterChef India 2023 semifinalist Subhojit Sen suggests you prepare the regular mutton curry, take some methi saag (fenugreek leaves) and chana dal (chickpea pulses), toss them over the curry, let everything steam, and serve warm for lunch.

Kheer can be healthy

Gond‑gajar kheer is like a cosy hug on winter mornings. Think sweet carrots and crunchy edible gum swirling in creamy kheer. It’s like the perfect dose of sweetness to beat the winter woes. To save your time, follow the detailed instructions given by content creator Shubhangini.