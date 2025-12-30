Winter gur’ness: Your guide to buying genuine nolen gur online this winter

As winter settles in Kolkata, the season’s most awaited sweet indulgence returns to kitchens. Nolen gur, made from fresh date palm sap, is central to everything from pithe to payesh. If stepping out to buy it is not an option, several homegrown brands and platforms are delivering authentic nolen gur online to your doorstep. Here is a handy list of where to order it from this winter.

Gram Bahar

Based in Nadia, Gram Bahar is a family-run enterprise focussed on pure, traditionally made date palm jaggery. Their nolen gur highlights freshness and authenticity, staying true to Bengal’s winter flavours.

Price: Rs 519 for 750g; order here.

The Bengal Store

The Bengal Store curates chemical-free food and crafts from across the state, supporting local producers and artisans. Get your nolen gur from them for your pithe and payesh.

Price: Rs 420 for 450g; order here.

Jolkhabar

Jolkhabar recreates the taste and aroma of homemade Bengali food using traditional, handmade processes. Its nolen gur is available on all quick commerce platforms in Kolkata.

Price: Rs 299 for 300ml; available on Blinkit, BigBasket and Instamart

Earth Story Farm

Earth Story Farm offers 100 per cent pure liquid nolen gur with no added chemicals or additives. Sourced responsibly, it works well for both cooking and direct consumption.

Price: Rs 325 for 400g; order here.

Amar Khamar

Sourced from North 24 Parganas, Amar Khamar’s khejur gur is traditionally processed without sugar. Slightly grainy and mellow, it is recommended for pithe, ruti and chakli.

Price: Rs 290 for 200gm; order here.

Punoscho Krishikaaj

Run by a small-batch maker couple from Birbhum, Punoscho Krishikaaj takes limited orders during the season. Get your hands on pure and homemade gur for your sweet treats.

Price: Jhola gur Rs 300 per kg, Patali gur Rs 400 per kg; order at 98308 89021