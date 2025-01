3 7

In the same neighbourhood is a hole-in-the-wall establishment named Paramount, where revolutionaries like M.N. Roy, Pulin Behari Das and, of course, Netaji held covert meetings while sipping on sharbats. The meetings took place under the protective, watchful eye of owner Nihar Majumdar who founded the shop in 1918. Paramount even had to down its shutters briefly in 1934 to ward off suspicions from the British authorities