Designing the future: EIDC 2025 connects students with industry leaders in Kolkata

The International School of Design (INSD) Kolkata hosted the East India Design Conclave (EIDC) 2025 on Friday at STPI, Salt Lake, Sector V. The event brought together students, educators, and leading industry voices for a day of dialogue, recognition, and collaboration under the theme “Where India Designs the Future”.

The conclave was attended by chief guests Ajit Jain, founder of Studio WB Interior and Architecture, and Sushil Poddar, president of the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA). Guests of honour included Niraj Kumar, executive director of FDDI Kolkata and Patna; noted actor and entrepreneur Siddhartha Chatterjee; Udit Mittal, principal architect and co-founder of GKN Design and Kriti Jalan Design Studio; Shayan Saha, VFX visualiser and motion designer at Bakemono Productions; and Vandana Gupta, fashion designer and founder of Label Vandana Gupta.

The event also felicitated industry stalwarts like actor Siddhartha Chatterjee, architect Udit Mittal, professor Anita Ray and visual and motion designer Shayan Saha for their contribution to the design fraternity.

Speaking at the conclave, Neetu Kaur, founder of Decoden and convener of EIDC 2025, said, “EIDC is more than an event. It’s a bridge connecting academic brilliance with industry realities. This conclave empowers students to meet professionals, gain insights, and prepare for the dynamic design world ahead.”

The day featured two panel discussions. The first panel focused on “The Future of Design” with speakers Pranav Raj Aggarwal, CEO, International School of Design; Kamal Periwal (architect & interior designer, Maheshwari & Associates); Ankit Kumar Patnaik, executive graphic designer, LUX Industries; Karuna Chadrani, fashion & lifestyle influencer, educator & mentor; and Swaguna Mukherjee, secretary, Mehout Foundation.

The second panel highlighted “Sustainability in Design” with Udit Mittal, Anita Ray, head of fashion department, FDDI Kolkata; Prasoon Nanda, head of department, graphic design, FDDI Kolkata); Ajay Mittal, sustainability consultant & ESG market specialist and Ronak Chokhani, design entrepreneur & founder, Ebarza Furniture Traders.

Naveen Soni, director of INSD Kolkata, said, “Our vision at INSD Kolkata has always been to go beyond the classroom. Through EIDC, we ensure that students engage with the best minds in the industry while celebrating those who have made significant contributions to design.”

Vibhor Tandon, director of INSD Kolkata, emphasised the larger scope of design, “Design is no longer confined to studios — it is shaping industries, businesses, and societies at large. With EIDC 2025, we are enabling our students to not just adapt but to lead the industry.”