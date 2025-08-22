In pictures: PM Modi flags off new metro routes for Kolkata’s green, orange and yellow lines

1 6 Pictures sourced by TT Online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated new Kolkata Metro stretches that promise faster, seamless travel across the city.

Modi flagged off green line’s new stretch connecting Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, orange line’s extension to Beliaghata, and yellow line’s first service up to Jai Hind Bimanbandar.

Women staff perform a traditional conch-blowing and aarti ceremony inside the decorated metro, marking the start of the new services.

A metro driver readies for the inaugural run from the newly operational corridor, with the cabin decked up with flowers.

School students cheer and wave the tricolour aboard the metro, celebrating the city’s new metro service.

Engineers and staff capture the moment on their phones during the inaugural ride, sharing smiles after years of hard work.

Fresh marigolds and colourful ribbons adorn the metro interiors, adding festive spirit to Kolkata’s new service for commuters.