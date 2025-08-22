Rains disrupt traffic in Kolkata, IMD predicts more downpour over weekend

1 5 Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

Rains lashed parts of Kolkata from Thursday to Friday afternoon, disrupting traffic movement in several important stretches.

Residents of Park Circus, Behala, Lake Gardens and some parts of central Kolkata complained of waterlogged streets.

Local trains too reported delays as tracks went under water at multiple points, forcing thousands of commuters into longer rides and detours.

2 5 Soumyajit Dey

The Alipore weather office reported 31.7mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading to Friday morning, enough to leave drains choked and push life off-track in low-lying neighbourhoods.

“The rain never really stopped; it just kept coming down in steady spells,” said a Garia resident who struggled to reach office via roads with ankle-deep water.

The rain spells, however, brought respite from the heat. Friday’s maximum temperature was 28.4˚C, nearly four degrees below normal, while the minimum was 25.6˚C, as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

3 5 Amit Datta

Humidity, however, remained high with levels touching 98 per cent.

The IMD has warned of more light to moderate showers across the city, with occasional sharp spells in the next few days. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40kmph and lightning are also on the radar, prompting advisories against venturing into open areas during storm activity.

Salt Lake, Dum Dum, Rashbehari Avenue, EM Bypass and B.T. Road reported traffic snarls through Friday morning, with vehicles navigating through knee-deep water in pockets.

4 5 Soumyajit Dey

Meteorologists caution that conditions remain favourable for heavy rain over the weekend, with a fresh low-pressure area expected to form over the Bay of Bengal early next week.

5 5

Fishermen along the Bengal coast have already been advised to stay off the waters until conditions ease.