Creamy, dreamy breakfast treat: 6 places to try malai toast in Kolkata

Kolkata is a paradise for breakfast lovers, and malai toast is one of its simple yet irresistible offerings. A crispy slice of pound bread topped with thick, creamy malai, often paired with hot chai, has been winning hearts for generations. From street-side stalls near the Stock Exchange to famous sweet shops across the city, here are six places where you must try this tasty treat in Kolkata.

Kona Dukan Tea Stock Exchange

Located near the Calcutta Stock Exchange, Kona Dukan is one of the most iconic places for malai toast in the city. The stall has been serving office goers and morning walkers for decades, offering a simple yet irresistible combination of crispy toast and thick malai. A hot cup of chai completes the experience and keeps regulars coming back.

Pocket pinch: Rs 20–50

Address: Near Calcutta Stock Exchange, BBD Bagh, Kolkata: 700012

Shankar Tea Stall

Shankar Tea Stall, located close to Kona Dukan, is another legendary breakfast stop. Known for its OG malai toast along with butter, cheeni and namak variations, this stall has been a part of Kolkata’s morning culture for years. The friendly service and variety of teas make it a favourite with people who want to enjoy a wholesome and affordable breakfast.

Pocket pinch: Rs 20–50

Address: 16, India Exchange Place Road, BBD Bagh, Kolkata: 700001

Gupta Brothers

Gupta Brothers is a popular sweet shop chain that serves a delicious malai toast. Apart from the toast, it is known for South Indian breakfast staples and an extensive selection of mithai, emerging as the perfect choice for a sit-down experience. The creamy texture of the malai and crispness of the bread make their toast a comfort food that patrons highly recommend.

Pocket pinch: Rs 100–250

Address: 12B/2, Park Street, Kolkata: 700071

Adi Haridas Modok

Adi Haridas Modok, located at Shyambazar, is one of the city’s oldest sweet shops with centuries-old history. While it is more famous for its traditional sweets, the shop also finds mention in the local breakfast scene for its nostalgic offerings like malai toast.

Pocket pinch: Rs 50–150

Address: Shyambazar Crossing, Kolkata: 700004

Mission Dhaba

Mission Dhaba, near BBD Bagh, is an affordable stop for hearty vegetarian meals. This place often finds a place in lists of best breakfast spots in the area, and the malai toast they serve is among the best in the city. Pairing the toast with a cup of kadak chai makes the experience even better.

Pocket pinch: Rs 50–150

Address: 19, RN Mukherjee Road, Esplanade, Kolkata: 700001

Street-side stalls around BBD Bagh

Beyond the famous names, the lanes of BBD Bagh are dotted with smaller street-side stalls that serve tasty malai toast. These spots may not have the legacy of Kona Dukan or Shankar Tea Stall, but they offer freshly prepared toast at pocket-friendly prices.

Pocket pinch: Rs 20–40

Address: Lanes around BBD Bagh, Kolkata