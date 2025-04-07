Scrumptious Poila Baishakh offerings from Kolkata home chefs and cloud kitchens

This Poila Baisakh, say goodbye to hustling for a table at crowded restaurants, and enjoy family time over scrumptious home-cooked meals in the comfort of your room. Here’s a My Kolkata list of cloud kitchens and home chefs to order from for a Nabo Borsho feast.

Haarir Khobor by Jayeeta Ghosh

Gondhoraj Pulao, Khashir Kala Bhuni (mutton), and chutney

Homechef Jayeeta Ghosh is preparing a lavish spread for the Bengali New Year. At Haarir Khobor, begin the meal with a delectable Murgir Turki Kebab and a savoury chingri pithe. For the mains, one can enjoy an aromatic Gondhoraj Pulao with Khashir Kala Bhuni (mutton). There is a unique twist for the dessert where the home chef fuses the flavours of coconut and pistachio into a pudding. End the meal with Kancha Aamer Jhuri Chutney. Home delivery and self-pickup available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contact: +91 98830 33468

Pocket pinch: Rs 799

Available on: April 13, 15, 19 and 20

Last date to order: April 10 (for April 13 & 15) and April 16 (for April 19 and 20)

Gooseberri by Sayani Sengupta

Sun Dried Tomator Mangsho, and Mutton Shingara

Sayani Sengupta is celebrating the flavours of Bengal with her special platter for Poila Baisakh. The lunch menu offers six items including meaty Mutton Shingara and a tangy and sweet Futi (muskmelon) Tetul-Er Chutney. With an aromatic yet simple ghee bhaat, enjoy Lemongrass, Narkol Dudh-E Chitol Muithya and Kashundi, Laal Lonka, Makhon Murgir Pot Roast at Gooseberri. Also, enjoy umami flavours with the Sun Dried Tomator Mangsho (chicken). Home delivery and self-pickup available.

Contact: +91 99035 83823

Pocket pinch: Rs 880

Available on: April 13 and 15

Last date to order: April 9

Goppoburir Henshel by Arijit Mandal, Arnab Thakur and Sanhita Thakur

Barishaler Kalo Jeere Mangsho

Goppoburir Henshel by Arijit Mandal, Arnab Thakur and Sanhita Thakur has curated a special Naboborsho menu with three traditional Bengali dishes. Called ‘Parboni’, the offering for Bengali New Year includes Kancha Lonka Amshottwer Pulao, a pulao with the sweetness of sub-dried mango leather and a dash of spice. It also offers Badshahi Katla — a recipe from the kitchens of north Kolkata families. Their Barishali Kalojeer Kanchalonka Mangsho, one of the signature dishes of Barishal in Bangladesh, is also served during Poila Baisakh. Home delivery and self-pickup available. The dishes offered can be ordered separately.

Contact: 9831065904/ 9830565903

Pocket pinch: Rs 180-480

Available on: April 13

Last date to order: April 11

Didar Henshel by Tania Maity and Shibani Maity

Shutterstock (Representational image

Didar Henshel is offering dishes inspired by recipes from Thakurbarir Ranna cookbook by Purnima Thakur. The menu offers an aromatic Mohan Pulao with Katla Machher Roast, Murgir Rasalla, Mutton Rasalla and Kancha Aam and Kishmish Chutney. One can choose to order the entire menu or choose from it. Home delivery from and self-pickup available.

Contact: 8777034716/ 7450990809

Pocket pinch: Rs 60-400

Available on: April 14 & 15

Last date to order: April 12