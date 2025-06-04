Kolkata chefs share their secret recipes using Bengal’s own smoky, feta-like Bandel cheese

Bandel cheese, originally introduced by the Portuguese in colonised Bengal, is India’s answer to Greek feta. But consuming it is often a tussle, thanks to its salty flavour and crumbly texture, which often keeps it out of Indian household recipes. Not anymore, say chefs, as they share three easy recipes using Bandel cheese with My Kolkata.

Goan chorizo & smoked Bandel cheese croquetas by chef Shaun Kenworthy

For chef Shaun Kenworthy, Bandel cheese remains his favourite ingredient from Bengal, so much so that he has taken it global. Sharing a delish Goan chorizo & smoked Bandel cheese croquetas recipe, he said, “These turned out much better than I'd expected. Bandel cheese represents the Portuguese food history in India, and this recipe is modern Anglo Indian food in the truest sense”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingredients

For the filling

Butter: 50g

All-purpose flour (maida): 50g

Whole milk: 400ml (warm)

Nutmeg: a pinch

Salt: to taste

Black pepper: to taste

For the Goan chorizo mixture

Goan pork chorizo (casings removed): 150g

Onions (finely chopped): 80g

Garlic (finely chopped): 10g

Green chilli (optional, finely chopped): 5g

Oil: 10g

Smoked Bandel cheese (grated or crumbled finely): 60g

Coriander leaves (finely chopped): 10g

For crumb coating

All-purpose flour: 50g

Eggs: 2 (beaten)

Breadcrumbs (panko or fresh): 100g

Method

Make the chorizo base

Heat oil in a pan and sauté chopped onions until soft (do not brown)

Add garlic and green chilli (if using) and cook for another minute

Add the chorizo (no casing) and cook on low heat for about 8:10 minutes until the fat renders and it starts to caramelise

Mix in chopped coriander, then cool slightly

In a separate saucepan, melt butter, then add flour and cook for 2-3 minutes on low heat to make a roux

Gradually whisk in warm milk, ensuring there are no lumps. Keep stirring until thick and smooth

Season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Remove from heat once the sauce is thick (like soft mashed potato consistency)

Fold the cooked chorizo mix and crumbled Bandel cheese into the warm béchamel

Adjust seasoning if needed (remember Bandel cheese is salty).

Spread the mixture in a tray, cover, and chill for at least 2 hours or until firm

Take spoonfuls of the chilled mixture (about 25-30 g each) and shape into cylinders or small balls

Roll in flour, dip in beaten egg, then coat in breadcrumbs.

Chill again for 15-30 minutes before frying (helps hold shape).

Heat oil to 170-175°C

Fry croquetas in small batches until golden brown and crisp (about 2 minutes)

Serve with spicy tomato salsa

Shaak Risotto with Bandel Cheese by Sienna head chef Avinandan Kundu

Head chef of Sienna Calcutta, Avinandan Kundu, uses the cheese to add a twist to his palak khichudi. “We wanted to represent the variety of greens which are always abundant in our bajaars and also showcase a dish where bandel does not overpower, but adds a wonderful backbone to the dish itself. The advantage is that you can use any greens you prefer, or whatever is in season. If you use laal shaak for this, the risotto just changes to a different colour, but the essence of it remains the same.”

Ingredients

Kolmi shaak: 100g

Notey shaak: 100g

Spinach: 200g

Coriander (leaves, stems, and roots): 20g

Ginger: 5g

Garlic: 5g

Extra virgin olive oil: 5g

Green chilli (slit): 2

Radhatilok rice: 100g

Fennel powder: 5g

Balsamic glaze: 10g

Butter: 20g

Smoked Bandel cheese: 20g

Salt: to taste

Sugar: to taste

Method

Blanch the greens in boiling water for five seconds and immediately submerge in ice water to preserve the green colour, and then squeeze the water out as much as possible

Boil the rice till it's almost done. It should have a little bite to it, but barely so

Saute the ginger, garlic and green chilli in olive oil just till they begin to brown around the edges and the raw flavour is taken out. Cool down

Blend all the greens and the sautéed aromats together. Take care not to heat the blender, and if necessary, add an ice cube into it.

Soak the bandel in warm water to get some of the smokiness out and soften it slightly

Take some, or as much of the puree, into the rice and cook it like a risotto. Finish with butter and fennel powder right at the end. Season to taste

While plating, add some young leaves of the shaaks you're using, some balsamic glaze and the bandel cheese

Double Mushroom and Smoked Bandel Cheese Kothey Momo by chef Subhojit Sen

MasterChef Subhojit Sen, who runs the cloud kitchen The Harmony Pot in Kolkata, sees this Bengal cheese as an underrated hyperlocal ingredient.

“Smoked Bandel Cheese is a magical, indigenous ingredient that can elevate any dish with its rich, smoky flavour. I use it like Parmesan—grated over noodles, pasta, even fried rice—to add depth. While many soak it to reduce saltiness, I prefer using it as is, much like feta in salads. It has great potential – from savoury curds to dips, Bandel Cheese can be used in different ways. A little goes a long way, but the umami and smokiness it brings are incredible. I once used just a quarter of a wheel, and the flavour was intense,” he said.

Ingredients

For Filling:

Dried Shiitake: 20g

Button Mushroom: 50g

Onion (chopped): 1 medium

Smoked Bandel Cheese: 1

Garlic (chopped): 3–4 cloves

Carrot (diced): 2 tbsp

Oyster sauce: 1 tbsp

Soy sauce: 1 tbsp

Cornflour slurry: 1 tbsp

Spring onion (chopped): 2 tbsp

For Dough:

Maida: 150g

Salt: pinch

Water: as needed

Method

Hydrate Shitaki mushroom for at least 4-5 hours in hot water and finely chop the button mushrooms

Heat a pan

Add chopped onion and Garlic and saute it for a few seconds

Add diced carrots and cook for 1-2 minutes

Add button mushroom and hydrated Chopped Shitaki mushroom.

Add Oyster sauce and soy sauce and saute

Add a pinch of white pepper powder, then add 1/4 th of grated smoked bandel cheese and mix

Add corn flour slurry and stir. Add spring onion, and your Kothey mixture is ready

Roll the dough and put the Mixture inside. Folding it like a momo and set aside

Heat a pan, add oil, then add pre-made momos and fry till the bottom of the momo gets crispy. Then add water to the pan, put the flame on low and cover the pan for 5-6 minutes. Your Kothey momo is ready to serve

Mix all the ingredients and make a dough