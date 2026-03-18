How to make Bengali-style green mango pickle at home this summer — a step-by-step guide

This is the season for green mangoes. Before the yellow, juicy and luscious varieties fill the markets, raw mangoes have already started appearing across Kolkata bazaars.

Besides chutney, nothing quite matches a good aam’er achar that pairs perfectly with alu paratha or simple dal and rice. This summer, make your own mango pickle and store jars that can last for months. Here is a complete A-to-Z guide to making aam’er achar at home.

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Buy the right mangoes

To start with, buying the right kind of mango is crucial. The green mangoes available in Kolkata markets are usually raw Amrapali, Himsagar and Langra. Pick mangoes with a deep green skin and no yellowing. The flesh should be firm to touch. If the ripening process has begun, the pickle will not last long and may turn mushy.

Cleaning and cutting

Thoroughly wash the mangoes under running water to remove dirt and sap residue, which can make the pickle bitter. Soak them in water for 20 to 30 minutes to remove any remaining resin. Wipe each mango dry with a clean cloth and air dry for two to three hours. Make sure there is no moisture left, as water can lead to fungus.

Cut off the stem portion and chop the mangoes into half-inch cubes. If the seed is soft, cut the mango in half, keeping a bit of the hard seed cover intact. The peel and seed casing help the pieces stay firm during pickling. Remove any loose white seed portion. Always use a dry knife or boti for cutting.

Drying and marinating

Spread the mango pieces on a clean dry cloth and leave them in the sun for three to five hours. Once dried, mix them with salt and turmeric powder and leave overnight. After marination, sun-dry again for two to three hours. This step removes excess moisture and gives the achar its ideal texture and longer shelf life.

Classic Bengali aam’er achar recipe

Once the mangoes are prepped, the rest is about layering flavours and allowing time for curing.

Ingredients

Raw mangoes (kacha aam): 500g

Salt: 15-18g

Turmeric powder: 5g

Red chilli powder: 10g

Mustard seeds (coarsely ground): 10g

Fennel seeds: 5g

Fenugreek seeds: 2.5g

Nigella seeds: 2.5g

Mustard oil: 100 to 125ml

Method

Transfer the mango pieces into large, dry glass or clay containers. Add red chilli powder, ground mustard seeds, fennel, fenugreek and nigella seeds. Mix well, and every piece should be evenly coated with spices

Heat mustard oil in batches until it reaches the smoking point. Switch off the heat and allow it to cool slightly to remove the raw smell

Pour the warm mustard oil over the mango mixture. Mix well

Transfer the pickle into the clean, dry jars. Press the mixture down and ensure there is a layer of oil on top covering all the pieces

Keep the containers in direct sunlight for about a week. Stir or rotate daily for even curing and to prevent spoilage

The pickle begins to develop flavour within a few days and reaches its best taste after one to two weeks