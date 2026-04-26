Savoury snack plates are taking over Instagram — here’s how to try the trend at home

From Dalgona coffee and fusion noodles to unusual dessert platters, the internet has long been obsessed with aesthetically prepared bites. Now, a new trend is taking over Indian content creators’ feeds — the savoury snack plate, bringing together everything from crispy namkeen and mouth-watering dips to fresh fruits and indulgent add-ons — all in small portions.

If you’re already hooked but unsure where to begin, give your usual snacks platter a desi twist. My Kolkata has curated a list of Instagram reels to guide you through snack plates that are as comforting as they are visually appealing — perfect for a solo date or a house-party spread.

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Keep it minimal but indulgent

Pickles alongside potato chips and momos? Now that’s an unusual combination. But honestly, don’t hold back (just keep the portions in check). Throw together some chips, a few pieces of sausage, and fresh fruits, with a drizzle of balsamic on the side — and you’re good to go. Video courtesy Shreya Panday.

Snack plate, but make it healthy

Not every chatpata indulgence has to be unhealthy. As shown by Akshata, toss in some peppery makhana, pieces of green mango, and nacho chips paired with a pickle dip, then add watermelon-and-cheese skewers for a fresh punch — and you’ve got yourself a balanced, feel-good platter.

When hunger kicks in, small portions of everything work!

For those who believe more is more, this platter brings together a little bit of everything — from chicken Manchurian and mini samosas to naan, pan-fried momos and a generous portion of noodles, with mini dosas adding an unexpected twist. It’s indulgent, slightly chaotic and packed with flavours. Check out the reel by Tasmin Dhaliwal.

It’s wise to try every food you love

If you love your savoury snacks your own way, throw them in a platter for an extra edge and adventure. As Ash Sewlal advises, try sausages, boiled eggs, and sourdough bread with classic Greek yoghurt and cucumbers on the side, and maybe a lot more.

The ideal definition of ‘girl dinner’

We love kebabs, so why not add them to a savoury snack plate too? Pair smoky, juicy pieces of kebab (any kind you like) with cherry tomatoes, a creamy dip, crispy toast, and even a sabudana vada. Unusual? Sure. But let’s be honest — since when did our dinners have to follow rules? For reference, watch Sachita Jasani’s reel.