Brockets, crackling shakes and more: Viral new foods to try in Kolkata right now

Kolkata’s food scene is buzzing with fresh ideas, new flavours, and formats built for today’s fast-paced cravings. From handheld quick bites to immersive desserts, these viral picks are drawing crowds across the city and making us drool on reels. Here is a list of things you must try.

Brockets

Bread Pocket Co. has introduced the brocket, a compact sourdough bread pocket. It is designed as a complete meal that can be relished on the go. Made with khapli wheat and fermented for better digestion, its fillings range from falafel and grilled paneer to angara chicken.

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Address: 66/2C, Purna Das Road, Golpark, Hindustan Park

Ghorar Dim Noy

At Cafe Luchi o Locha, chef Joymalya Banerjee reimagines our favourite dim with a playful twist through a range of egg preparations — Ghorar Dim Noy. The trio features mangshor dim with mutton keema, chingri r dim with prawns and maachher dim with Bombay duck. It is innovative, rooted in Bengali flavours, and already is a conversation starter among diners.

Address: 2, Central Park E, Ramkrishna Upanibesh, Jadavpur

Crackling Shake

Anushya London brings a dramatic London-style dessert experience with its viral crackling shakes. Made with real milk and in-house flavours, the shakes come alive with texture and sound. From churro sundaes to jamun and thandai ice creams, the menu blends indulgence with novelty in a vibrant all-vegetarian setting.

Address: 15B, Kavi Bharati Sarani, Lake Market, Kalighat

Sekwa Momo

Lali Guras in New Town puts the spotlight on Sekwa Momo inspired by authentic Nepali street food traditions. Meat is slowly marinated with spices, then grilled over charcoal for a smoky finish before being wrapped in momo. The menu pairs it with classics like thukpa and sel roti, offering an authentic hillside flavour without leaving the city.

Address: Lali Guras, Dd-79, Street No 302, DD Block, Action Area I, New Town

Hoi An Chicken Rice

Vietnom introduces Kolkata to authentic Vietnamese comfort with its Hoi An chicken rice. Cooked in aromatic broth and served with shredded chicken, fresh herbs and chilli sauce, the dish highlights balance and subtlety. The warm cane and wood interiors complete an immersive dining experience rooted in Vietnamese culinary philosophy.

Address: The Kenilworth Hotel, 1 and 2, Little Russel Street, Kankaria Estates

Aamchi Mango

Aamchi Mango by Hocco is a viral ice cream that looks like a real mango. With a creamy mango core wrapped in a white chocolate shell, it delivers both visual appeal and rich flavour. Its social media popularity has made it a must try for those chasing unique dessert experiences this summer.

Available on quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Instamart