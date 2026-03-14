Are chillies good for health? Benefits of the Indian habit of having green chillies with meals

Adding a green chilli to dal, sabzi, or a plate of rice is a ritual for many. Besides that zing, heat and flavour, green chillies also contain several nutrients that can benefit overall health. Kolkata dietitians say that when consumed in moderation, green chillies can improve digestion, strengthen your immunity and help with weight management. Here is how this small addition to daily meals can offer several benefits.

Rich source of vitamins

“Green chillies are a powerhouse of nutrients and offer several health benefits. They are high in vitamins C and B6, which help boost immunity and support metabolism,” said Satavisha Basu, senior dietitian at Narayana Hospital in Howrah.

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Vitamin C also supports healthy skin and tissue repair, while vitamin B6 helps the body convert food into energy more efficiently.

Packed with antioxidants

Another important benefit of green chillies is their antioxidant content that helps protect the body’s cells from damage.

“Green chillies contain antioxidants that help fight free radicals and reduce inflammation,” Basu explained.

Reducing oxidative stress in the body may lower the risk of long-term health conditions and contribute to overall well-being.

Improves digestion and gut health

The compound capsaicin, which gives chillies their spicy taste, plays a major role in stimulating digestion.

“Chillies can stimulate digestive enzymes, helping break down food more efficiently. They can also increase gut motility, which helps move food through the digestive tract and may reduce the risk of constipation,” Basu said.

Help with weight management

For people trying to maintain weight, green chillies aid in it as capsaicin can slightly increase metabolism and reduce appetite.

“Green chillies offer significant health benefits when consumed in moderation, ideally two to three per day for a healthy adult,” said dietitian Moumita Roy Chowdhury from Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata.

“They are rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, which boost the immune system and promote collagen production for healthier skin. Additionally, they aid weight management by increasing metabolism and reducing appetite, while assisting digestion and gut health by stimulating enzymes.”

Supports overall health

Besides digestion and metabolism, green chillies contain several other nutrients that support different organs.

“Their nutrient profile, including Vitamin A, potassium and iron, supports vision and cardiovascular health,” Roy Chowdhury added.

Moderation is key

While green chillies provide several benefits, dietitians warn against excessive intake. Experts advise that healthy adults can include a small number of green chillies in their daily meals, allowing them to enjoy both flavour and nutritional benefits without discomfort.

“However, excessive intake over time can negatively impact the liver and kidneys. Over consumption may also lead to stomach irritation, cramps or severe heartburn, and should be avoided by those suffering from ulcers or haemorrhoids,” Roy Chowdhury said.